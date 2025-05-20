Known for delivering emotionally rich and impactful music, Let’s Get LOUDER (LGL), part of IN10 Media Network, has released its latest track, "Dil Mera Lauta Do", a heart-wrenching ballad sung by the powerful and evocative Afsana Khan. The song, capturing the pain of lost love and betrayal, is out now across all major digital platforms. Featuring television favourite Sai Ketan Rao and Instagram sensation Isha Agarwal, the music video explores the fragility of love and the emotional aftermath of heartbreak,k deepening the narrative impact of the song. Are Sai Ketan Rao and Isha Agarwal Dating? Duo Sparks Romance Rumour With Their Cryptic Insta Posts!

Afsana Khan, who lends her signature depth and emotion to the song, expressed: "After years in the industry, it’s songs like ‘Dil Mera Lauta Do’ that still challenge me as an artist. There’s a certain honesty in heartbreak that can’t be faked -you have to feel it to express it. This track pulled me back into those deeply personal emotions and reminded me why I started singing in the first place. Working with Let’s Get LOUDER, a label that truly understands the power of raw, emotional music, has been a rewarding experience."

Sharing her vision behind the release, Rajitta Hemwaani, CEO of Let’s Get LOUDER, said:"Dil Mera Lauta Do is a musical experience rooted in real, raw emotion, something we believe every listener can relate to. At Let’s Get LOUDER, we are committed to telling stories that resonate across generations. Our aim is to cater to every kind of audience. While, across different age groups and sensibilities, with content that leaves a lasting impact."

Watch 'Dil Mera Lauta Do' Song:

With this, Let’s Get LOUDER’s unwavering commitment to high-quality, original music and aligns with the label’s vision of sustaining a steady pipeline of impactful releases-aiming for nearly one new track each month. ‘Feelings’: Jas Kahlon’s Powerful Punjabi Song for Let’s Get LOUDER Celebrates Resilience and Self-Belief (Watch Video).

As part of the IN10 Media Network, Let’s Get LOUDER is on a strong upward trajectory, steadily carving out a distinctive space in the non-film music landscape by championing unique voices, emotionally resonant storytelling, and authentic artistic expression.

