Washington, DC, May 20: US President Donald Trump took a significant step against online sexual exploitation on Monday, May 19, as he signed the "Take It Down Act" into law during a ceremony held at the White House Rose Garden. The bill, which criminalises the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, was symbolically co-signed by the First Lady Melania Trump. Melania Trump played a crucial part in this legislation since the beginning of her return in the White House by holding a roundtable with the victims of Revenge Porn and lawmakers.

Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.., introduced the bill in Congress earlier this year. In April, the bill passed the House with a 409-2 vote and cleared the Senate by unanimous consent. The act targets explicit imagery shared without consent, including content generated using artificial intelligence, and mandates strict action against platforms that fail to act swiftly. Melania Trump hailed the move as a “national victory” for families seeking protection from online exploitation, especially involving children and teens. Let's know all about revenge porn and how will the "Take It Down Act" curb it. 'Revenge Porn' Ban: US President Donald Trump, Alongside Firat Lady Melania, Signs 'Take It Down' Act, Posting Non-Consensual Intimate Images Including AI-Generated Deepfakes Is Now a Federal Crime.

What Is Revenge Porn?

Revenge porn is the act of sharing or threatening to share someone's nude or sexually explicit images or videos include, AI generated content online without their consent. This is typically done by a former partner to seek revenge by attempting to embarrass or harm the individual. To make the violation even more serious, this type of content is often shared along with personal details such as names, addresses or their social media account links. With the increasing use of AI, revenge porn now also includes deepfakes or AI generated content that look realistic. Donald Trump Received a Jet Labeled ‘Qatar’s B*tch’ From Qatar? Here’s A Fact-Check of Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

What Is ‘Take It Down’ Act? How Will It Curb Revenge Porn?

The newly signed federal law, "Take It Down" Act, criminalises the non-consensual sharing of intimate images or videos, including AI-generated deepfakes, in the United States. This act curbs revenge porn by making it a federal crime to knowingly share or threaten to share intimate images without an individual's consent, including AI-generated deepfakes. Notably, the act underlines that if a person gives permission to create an image, it does not mean they consent to its distribution.

Under the "Take It Down" Act, anyone who now shares such explicit content without the approval of an individual can face up to three years in prison. The act also dictates that online platforms and social media companies take down the flagged content within 48 hours of the victim's request. This law also requires these platforms to take down duplicate images or videos to prevent their circulation. Platforms that fail to comply with the request within the given timeframe may face civil liabilities.

