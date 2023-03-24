New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/ATK): Muffynn has been experimenting with their clothing items and so far, they have been successful! Be it their super comfortable clothing line-up or their signature Holi t-shirt that changes colours when splashed with water.

Their new 'Flexiwaist Pant for Men' is another step toward comfortable work wear. As the name suggests, these pants are flexible, thanks to the elastic waistband on the waists that make it a roomy sartorial fit for day-to-day office wear.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: Jairam Ramesh Says Indian Democracy 'Om Shanti' After Congress Leader Disqualified From Parliament in 'Modi Surname Remarks' Case.

They are made from a 4-way stretch woven fabric (lycra/polyester/viscose) and are well-fitted, well-tailored, and have a relaxed, casual style. This ankle-fitting pant has plain fabric and an ankle length fit, making it suitable for an elegant office look. With export quality fabric and added durability, it reduces the cost per wear of the product.

In terms of the cost per wear, tailored pants or a regular pant will not fit after a few months. Therefore, the wearer won't get much out of the amount he spent. When it comes to flexiwaist pants, they have a long shelf life, which means that the wearer will be able to use them for several years to come.

Also Read | Bihar: Teacher Kills Seven-Year-Old For Not Doing Homework, FIR Lodged.

Priced at Rs 1,800.00 (current discounted rate: Rs 1,350), the Flexiwaist Pant comes in small, medium, large, XL, XXL, and 3XL sizes.

As for the colours available, you have plenty to choose from: Arctic, Beige, Charcoal, Chestnut, Coffee Brown, Dark Blue, Dark Olive, Dove, Jet Black, Mint-Green, Navy Blue, Peacock, Pearl Grey, Steel Grey, White, and Wine.

Since they have unique quality, there are specific washing instructions that you should follow to ensure the pant's longevity. You can gently wash it with hands with mild detergent. The pant is not meant to be machine-washed or tumble-dried. Lastly, do not dry it in direct sunlight!

Now that most of us have gone back to our offices for work, why not try clothes that are comfortable yet a complete head-turner! Muffynn definitely deserves a place in your wardrobe.

Link to website: https://muffynn.com/

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)