Patna, March 24: In a gruesome tragic incident, a seven-year-old died in the Saharsa district. The father of the child is alleging that the school director-cum-teacher beat him up so mercilessly that he died.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, the police have found that the seven-year-old boy was beaten ruthlessly for not doing the homework. The suspect is also absconding. Right after the incident, he flees away and is untraceable.

The father of the child is a resident of Bharrahi village in Madhepura district. He said that "My son was badly beaten by the teacher who runs a residential school".

The father told the police that when he came to his home, he found his son lying on the bed. When he tried to wake him up there "was no sensation in his body". Although he took him to the hospital nearby, the doctors declared him brought dead.

He went straight to lodge an FIR against the teacher at Sardar Police Station. He narrated the entire incident and accused the teacher of killing his son. When a sub-inspector, Brajesh Chouhan, went to check at the hospital, he learnt that his allegations stand true.

The police are now running search operations to hunt the teacher who has been absconding.

