Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Champ Endurance, India's one of passionate fitness-promoting company that encourages running, swimming, cycling, and sports events across the country, is organizing Jio Mumbai Cyclothon, one of the most awaited sporting event of Mumbai to be held on Sunday, 13th November 2022 at Parinee ground, Near ONGC Building BKC.

Amit Ghawate, IRS, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai announced Jio Mumbai Cyclothon at the press conference today. IPS Krishna Prakash, Ironman, Ultra-man, finisher race across west and motivational speaker is the Honorary Race director. Also present at the press conference were AbhijeetMohite, Deputy Secretary, Cycling Association of Maharashtra, Adv. ShishirHiray, Special Public Prosecutor, Govt. of Maharashtra, Shri ShivdasGurav, Asst. Commissioner Ward A, BMC, AnangBasu, Enerzal Marketing Head, Nilesh Kumar, GHO Director, Firoza, Bicycle Mayor of Mumbai and SharmilaMunj, Founder, HarGhar Cycle are the face of the event.

The various pedal and cycling categories include 5kms and 10 kms (Joy rides), 25 kms (Pink Pedaling - Women's only), 25kms - (Men's only), 50 kms and 100 km. A special category of 75 km (Ride for AzadiKaAmritMahotsav) was also announced as a tribute to India's glorious 75 years of independence.

Jio is the title sponsor of Mumbai Cyclothon, and there's a special state level "Jio True5G Race" category in partnership with the Cycling Association of Maharashtra (CAM). This is for pro-cyclists, men and women above 19 years of age. For men, the distance is 84 kms and the total prize money for the podium finishers is Rs 165,000/- and for women, the distance is 42 kms and total prize money for the podium finishers is Rs 140,000/-. There's also a Masters Men category (41 years+) covering a distance of 42 kms and total prize money for the podium finishers is Rs 49,000/-.

IPS Krishna Prakash, Honorary Race Director said, "Inspiring Mumbai, Maharashtra and India, pedal for cleaner, greener, congestion and pollution free roads and thereby improving overall environment."

Ravindra Wani, Director of Champ Endurance, said, "JIO Mumbai Cyclothon is a Green Initiative for Mumbai. It aims to create awareness among citizens about health and fitness for people of all ages and sensitize them towards eco-friendly transport options like cycling, which is both affordable & environment friendly, and work towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Even for long distances, Mumbaikar can use Bicycles as their daily commute by parking their cycles at a metro station and going to their offices/schools/colleges by metro. It means there will be a tremendous reduction in carbon emissions from home to the metro station."

A spokesperson from Jio, Partner of Jio Mumbai Cyclothon said "We are delighted to be a part of this impactful event. The Jio Mumbai Cyclothon is an excellent initiative that promotes fitness, sustainability as well as a wholesome experience for people of varied age groups across the buzzing city of Mumbai. Just like Jio signifies digital transformation, this event also aims to transform the lives of people by giving them a breather from the daily hustle. We are happy to be a proponent of a fitness focused initiative for people from all walks of life. The specifically curated routes and race categories is what makes this event unique and we await the presence and participation of everyone for the same."

Elaborating on the announcement, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said, "As a logistics partner of this green initiative, we at Blue Dart are making efforts to ensure that our stakeholders gradually inspire more people to come together and do their part in establishing cycling as the preferred mode of commute within our city. Considering our local governments are striving towards achieving systemic reorganisation of infrastructure along with bringing awareness about this cultural shift to redesign new mobility systems that encourage the use of green mobility over private cars, it is the need of the hour. Hereby, embracing cycling as a way of life in the coming years to make the world a better place for our future generations. This initiative aligns with the Blue Dart's Go Green philosophy of being a force for a greener environment and social good.

Jio Mumbai Cyclothon is one of the green initiatives being organized by Champ Endurance. It is Co-Partnered with Mumbai Police, BMC, MSRDC, MMRDA, MMRCA, NCB, Directorate of Tourism, Govt. of Maharashtra to ensure more people come together and do their part in making the world a better place for future generations. Jio Mumbai Cyclothon has received tremendous responses, with over 5000 registrations from enthusiastic cyclists and green initiative supporters.

Blue Dart is a Logistics partner as well as a Corporate Ambassador. They are targeting registrations across their 9000 customers in Mumbai. Blue Dart has organized a soft launch at Blue Dart venue on 9th November 2022 to support Jio Mumbai Cyclothon and to pledge to make Mumbai Cycling city.

Champ Endurance is organizing Jio Mumbai Cyclothon after the success of the Apla Pune Cyclothon, Aqua Champ, and Apla Pune Marathon. Champ Endurance promises to provide an excellent event experience to the participants and the best value to the supporting partners. It believes in building a social-fitness community, focusing on grass-root events, and providing experiential touch-points to fitness enthusiasts.

