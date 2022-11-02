Another blockbuster is in the offing as Pakistan (PAK) is all set to square off against South Africa (SA) in match number 36 of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 3 November (Thursday) at Sydney Cricket ground. The big encounter will kick off at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs SA T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

Pakistan had a disappointing start to the tournament with back-to-back close losses. Despite recovering in their third match against the Netherlands and winning it by 6 wickets, the situation is bleak for Pakistan to make it to the semi-final. With just two points, the Babar-led side is in fifth place in the group 2 points table. Meanwhile, South Africa is the only unbeaten team and table toppers from group 2 in the Super 12 stage. South Africa pulled off a comprehensive win over India by 5 wickets courtesy of timely half-centuries by David Miller and Aiden Markram.

PAK vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) and Quinton de Kock (SA) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

PAK vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rilee Rossouw (SA), Babar Azam (PAK) and David Miller (SA) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shadab Khan (PAK), Wayne Parnell (SA) and Aiden Markram (SA) could be our all-rounders.

PAK vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Lungi Ngidi (SA), Muhammad Wasim (PAK), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form the bowling attack.

PAK vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Muhammad Rizwan (PAK), Quinton de Kock (SA), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), David Miller (SA), Shadab Khan (PAK), Wayne Parnell (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Muhammad Wasim (PAK), Anrich Nortje (SA).

Quinton de Kock (SA) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Shadab Khan (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

