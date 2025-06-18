PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Narayana Mumbai Coaching Centre marked another milestone in academic culture by hosting Jashn-e-JEET 2025, a formal event to celebrate the centres top scorers in the recent JEE Advanced exam. The function took place on 8th June 2025 at 7 PM at the Holiday Inn, Sakinaka Junction, Andheri East.

Leading members of The Narayana Group, including President Mr. Puneet Kothapa and Directors Dr. Sindhura Ponguru and Ms. Sharani Ponguru, attended the ceremony. Their arrival filled the room with motivation and reaffirmed the evening's purpose: to applaud the relentless effort put forth by both learners and instructors.

The gathering also welcomed several prominent educational administrators from Maharashtra:

Jayasimha Reddy, Head, Maharashtra Region

Siddhesh Naik, Principal, Mahalakshmi College

Bhushan Jamsandekar, Principal, Nerul Academy

Srinivas Veldandi, Principal, Borivali Institute

Ravi Swarnkar, Principal, Andheri College

Naresh Chandra, Principal, Andheri West Campus

Raghvendra Reddy, Principal, Thane Centre

Vijay Simha, Principal, Bhayender College

Rohan Kulkarni, Principal, Kalyan Academy

Vidya B, Principal, Borivali

Supriti Katkar, Principal, Bhayander School

Madhuri Ayella, Principal, Andheri School

Savita Rathi, Principal Kalyan School

The evening's centrepiece was the honouring of students whose remarkable national ranks brought significant prestige to the Narayana Group:

Parth Vartak - AIR 4

Sahil Deo - AIR 7

Sanidhya Saraf - AIR 31

Gururatna Upadhyay - AIR 40

Vishad Jain - AIR 44

And another 50 plus Students were felicitated based on their rankings.

Their outstanding achievements reflect Narayana's enduring focus on academic rigor, tailored mentorship, and outcome-driven training.

Jashn-e-JEET thus served as a glowing salute to the tireless work of students, the steadfast support of parents, and the visionary leadership of Narayana's faculty. The evening resonated with pride, applause, and renewed motivation, marking yet another milestone in Narayana's mission to shape India's future leaders.

Conducted by Narayana Educational Institutions, the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT) serves both as a scholarship assessment and a talent-identification exercise. Aimed at learners in grades V through XI, the examination seeks to spotlight students with exceptional aptitude in subjects pertinent to engineering and medicine, thus nurturing their long-term academic interests in those fields. By taking the NSAT, candidates can gauge their readiness for rigorous study while competing for financial awards and waivers that facilitate admission into Naranya's preparatory courses.

