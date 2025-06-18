On July 27, Hariyali Teej 2025 will be celebrated nationwide with people coming together to mark this special and auspicious day. Well, celebrating the Hariyali Teej festival is all about celebrating nature's love, devotion, and lush beauty during the monsoon season. This day is observed only by married and unmarried women. Hariyali Teej is an auspicious day dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. All the women dress in green outfits, apply mehndi on their hands, wear jewellery, sing some traditional songs, and swing on decorated swings. All of this is done for marital happiness and the well-being of their loved ones. In this article, we have mentioned all the essential rules you need to perform and the historical significance of Shravan Teej that you must know. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

When Is Shravan Hariyali Teej?

Hariyali Teej 2025 also known as Shravan Teej will be celebrated on July 27. The festival is filled with love, devotion, happiness, and enthusiasm. Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start?

Shravan Hariyali Teej Rituals

Women keep a Nirjala fast for the whole day, without food or water.

Married women dress up in new clothes, wear new jewellery, and do the complete solah shringar. Not only that, but they also apply mehendi on both hands.

This is one of the oldest traditions. All the ladies' swings can be hung on a tree or at home. This symbolises the joyous arrival of the monsoon season.

Then, all ladies worship the lord Shiva and goddess Parvati and recite the hariyali teej katha; they also offer their deities flowers, sweets and fruits.

Hariyali Teej: History and Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati, a complete devotee of Lord Shiva, underwent 107 reincarnations to prove her love for him. On her 108th birthday, Goddess Parvati was finally united with him on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan. Her dedication and penance, including living on dry leaves and crafting a Shiva Lingam, moved lord shiva, and he finally made her his wife.

Hariyali Teej is a festival honouring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Goddess Parvati performed penance for many years to unite with Lord Shiva. On the Shravan Hariyali Teej day, Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife. Do you know that riyal means greenery, like a lush green environment brought by the rain, and teej means marital harmony, fertility, and husband well-being? Women celebrate this festival only to show their love and commitment to their husband or loved one.

Well, celebrating Hariyali Teej is not just a spiritual tradition. It is also a joyful way to embrace your cultural roots, express gratitude, and welcome the refreshing energy of the season with faith and festivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).