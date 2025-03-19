BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Nepa Rudraksha, a renowned Rudraksha organization with a legacy spanning over six decades, is now making its authentic Nepali Rudraksha more easily accessible to spiritual seekers in India. Nepa Rudraksha is now offering its premium-quality Rudraksha through new and upgraded logistics facilities in India, which will expedite the delivery process and enhance efficiency. This ensures that seekers across India can now access the authentic, high-quality Rudraksha they trust, with each bead meeting the highest standards of authenticity and spiritual potency.

Founded in the 1960s by the Late Balaram Khatiwada, a former priest of the Pashupatinath Temple, Nepa Rudraksha began as a mission to distribute pure and energized Rudraksha to true seekers. The organization was established as a spiritual mission, guided by Vedic principles that have been passed down since its inception.

Before the establishment of a direct link between Arun Valley (Sankhuwasabha) and Kathmandu, farmers from Arun Valley would send Rudraksha beads to Banaras. As a result, the founder of Nepa Rudraksha had to personally source the beads from Banaras. Later, the organization established a direct supply chain from Nepal's sacred Arun Valley, ensuring the authenticity and natural energy of its Rudraksha beads.

"Rudraksha is merely a seed for some and for some it is the majestic bead that changed their life. It is therefore the way you wear, energize and select the Rudraksha that makes the difference." - Late Balaram Khatiwada

In 1999, Mukunda Khatiwada expanded this spiritual mission by launching an online platform, making authentic Nepali Rudraksha accessible to seekers worldwide. What started as a traditional physical store in the lap of Pashupatinath now has access to religious and spiritual seekers all over the world.

Today, under the leadership of Sukritya Khatiwada, Nepa Rudraksha has cemented its status as the leading provider of high-quality, rare, and premium Rudraksha beads and sacred Rudraksha malas, including Siddha Mala and Indra Mala.

Now in India: Easier Access to Authentic Rudraksha for Spiritual & Astrological Benefits

For centuries, religious and spiritual seekers have relied on Rudraksha for spiritual protection, planetary dosha mitigation, and Vedic astrological alignment. However, finding genuine, high-quality Rudraksha has been a challenge due to counterfeit beads in the market. Nepa Rudraksha is now addressing this concern by offering direct access to certified Nepali Rudraksha in India.

The organization not only guarantees the authenticity and purity of every bead but also fully energizes each one by touching it to the sacred Pashupatinath shiva linga at Pashupatinath Temple, ensuring its divine potency.

Reasons to Choose Nepa Rudraksha

AAA Standard Rudraksha

Every Rudraksha from Nepa Rudraksha meets the AAA Standard, representing:

* Arun Valley Sourced - All beads originate from Nepal's sacred Arun Valley.

* A+ Grade Quality - Each Rudraksha is carefully inspected to ensure premium quality.

* Authenticity - Nepa Rudraksha, Nepal's first and only ISO 9001:2015 certified Rudraksha organization, guarantees authenticity with rigorous verification, third-party testing, and IRL and X-ray certification & backed by a 100% lifetime Moneyback Authenticity Guarantee.

Energization and Prana Pratishtha Pooja

Every Rudraksha from Nepa Rudraksha is energized with the divine touch of the Shiva Linga at Lord Pashupatinath Temple, imbuing it with spiritual potency.

For those seeking deeper spiritual alignment, Nepa Rudraksha also offers Prana Pratishtha Pooja--an ancient Vedic ritual that instills "prana" (life energy) into the bead, tailoring its energy to align with the individual's Kundali and Gotra. This sacred process passed down through three generations, amplifies the Rudraksha's power, ensuring it is fully prepared for spiritual growth.

Free Personalized Consultation

Nepa Rudraksha provides Free Rudraksha consultations based on birth charts and astrological analysis. This ensures that each individual receives the right combination of Rudraksha for mitigating planetary doshas, enhancing spiritual growth and boosting personal and professional success.

Recognizing India's deep-rooted spiritual connection with Rudraksha, Nepa Rudraksha is actively expanding its presence across the country. Through online marketplaces and trusted Indian distribution partners, Indian seekers can now purchase 100% genuine, energized Rudraksha directly from Nepal without concerns over counterfeits.

With the blessings of Lord Pashupatinath, Nepa Rudraksha continues its sacred mission, preserving the ancient tradition of pure and powerful Rudraksha beads for spiritual seekers worldwide.

For more details, visit www.nepalirudraksha.com or follow Nepa Rudraksha on social media for updates on new collections and expert insights.

