Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 12, 2026

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Gold prices in Dubai remained steady to slightly higher on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. International bullion prices stayed supported by a weaker US dollar and expectations that major central banks may maintain a cautious policy stance in the coming months. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 12, in AED, USD and INR. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 11, 2026.

Market sentiment remained watchful ahead of fresh inflation data and global economic indicators that could influence interest rate expectations. Analysts noted that continued volatility in crude oil markets and currency movements may keep gold prices supported in the near term. Gold Rate Today, May 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Retail demand across the UAE remained healthy, particularly for jewellery purchases and investment buying. Traders expect Dubai gold rates to move within a limited range unless major global developments trigger stronger price swings.

Dubai Gold Price Today, May 12, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 560.00 152.50 14,450 24K 10 Grams 5,600.00 1,525.00 1,44,500 24K 1 Tola 6,550.00 1,782.00 1,68,500 22K 1 Gram 519.00 141.30 13,400 22K 10 Grams 5,190.00 1,413.00 1,34,000 22K 1 Tola 6,070.00 1,652.00 1,55,500 21K 1 Gram 498.00 135.70 12,850 21K 10 Grams 4,980.00 1,357.00 1,28,500 21K 1 Tola 5,810.00 1,582.00 1,49,500 18K 1 Gram 428.00 116.50 11,050 18K 10 Grams 4,280.00 1,165.00 1,10,500 18K 1 Tola 5,000.00 1,362.00 1,28,500

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global markets remaining cautious, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay firm with mild fluctuations in the near term. Buyers are advised to monitor live bullion rates and compare retailer prices before making purchases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).