BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 31: New Balance, renowned worldwide for its exceptional craftsmanship and running excellence, celebrated their annual Grey Days campaign at their store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Originally introduced in the 1980s to create a superior urban running shoe, the colour grey has since become a symbol of the brand's enduring commitment to craft, quality, and fearless independence across every field. As running shoe design shifted away from leather and suede and towards synthetic textiles like nylon, vivid colours and bright whites became the order of the day. In keeping with the fearlessly independent New Balance aura, the colour Grey stood out amongst its competitors, while proving to be a perfect complement to the concrete and asphalt backdrop of road running. Before long, people noticed that Grey looked good at any speed. While the models have evolved over the years, Grey remains emblematic of New Balance's aesthetic and an iconic symbol of the brand worldwide.

Also Read | Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Expected Soon, Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus Processor; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Grey Days 2025 is an expression of Grey as limitless possibility. The classic New Balance shade is applied in various forms across multiple footwear and apparel styles, ranging from all-time classics to modern favourites. The highlight of the event was the fashion show featuring the Grey Days collection, celebrating New Balance's most iconic silhouettes. The exclusive evening brought together a vibrant New Balance community including a diverse network of artists, stylists, sneakerheads and fashion influencers, who actively participated in engaging activities at the store. "Whether you're new to the brand or a longtime loyalist, Grey embodies the promise of everything that sets New Balance apart. The symbolism of Grey has remained central to the brand for decades, and Grey Days 2025 showcases its diverse appeal," said Brian Lynn, Global Vice President of Lifestyle. "By bringing together an array of our athletes and ambassadors to highlight these exclusive styles, we are honoring the versatility and authenticity that is core to both our heritage and our future."

"Grey Days debuting in India marks a major milestone for New Balance -- celebrating our signature colour, Grey, and our growing presence in the market," said Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager - India, New Balance. "We've more than doubled our retail footprint in the past year, and this momentum shows the brand's rising significance in the Indian market. Grey represents everything that sets New Balance apart and this annual celebration is a tribute to our craftsmanship, quality, and fearless independence in every field."

Also Read | Arizona Shocker: Mesa Community College Drama Professor Allegedly Forced Female Students To Strip Naked Onstage, Watch Orgy Porn; Investigation Underway.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)