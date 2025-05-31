Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Expected Soon, Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus Processor; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications

Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to launch soon in India with powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor and likely feature other high-end segment-leading specifications. Check expected features and price of the upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra smartphone in India.

Technology Team Latestly| May 31, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Expected Soon, Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus Processor; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications
Vivo T4 Ultra Design (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Mumbai, May 31: Vivo T4 Ultra (vivo T4 Ultra) will be launched soon in India with powerful specifications and features. Yesterday, Vivo shared a teaser showing the design of the upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra and confirmed its launch. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm its launch date. The upcoming smartphone will join Vivo T4, launched on April 22, 2025, with a 7,300mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and 6.77-inch AMOLED display at starting price of INR 21,999.

Vivo T4 Ultra will have better specifications, features, and design. The teaser shared by Vivo India on May 30, 2025, showed the Vivo V50-like camera module design. As per the teaser, the smartphone will have 100x zoom capability and three cameras on the rear. Lava Bold N1 Pro Sale To Begin on June 2, 2025, Smartphone Has IP54 Water and Dust Resistance Rating; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features Here.

Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications and Features

Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor that could offer segment-leading performance. The smartphone comes with a 50MP periscope lens that allows up to 100x zoom. The other cameras, including 50MP primary and 50MP ultrawide, may also be added to the setup. In terms of display, Vivo T4 Ultra may sport a 6.67-inch OLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. 

Reports suggest that the Vivo T4 Ultra can have a 5,500mAh battery with fast charging capability. However, the smartphone may have a larger battery as the base variant comes with a 7,300mAh unit. Vivo T4 will be available on Flipkart and the official Vivo website. Smartphone Launches in June 2025: From OnePlus 13s to Infinix GT 30 Pro and Vivo T4 Ultra, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Vivo T4 Ultra Price in India (Anticipated)

Vivo T4 Ultra could be launched in India in the INR 40,000 range. The smartphone is confirmed in the black colour option already. The base variant could come with 8GB RAM. More details about the Vivo T4 Ultra will be revealed soon.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Vivo T4 Ultra Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Vivo T4 Ultra Features Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Vivo T4 Ultra Price Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications
