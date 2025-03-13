ATK

New Delhi [India], March 13: The New US Visa rules are bringing about huge disruptions for Indian students who are looking to travel and work in the United States. The new regulations have brought about obstacles for students who want to study, get work permits, and find long-term job opportunities. With growing uncertainty regarding H-1B eligibility, most graduates are left in limbo and cannot make plans for their future.

Also Read | Language Row: MK Stalin Led-DMK Government Replaces Rupee Symbol in Tamil Nadu Budget Logo With Tamil Letter; BJP's K Annamalai Slams Move, Says 'How Stupid Can You Become'.

Impact of New US Visa Rules for Students

Indian students looking to pursue education in the US are experiencing setbacks as a result of New US Visa restrictions. The new US visa policy changes have resulted in increased processing times, tighter eligibility requirements, and extended US visa appointment wait times. This has caused uncertainty among students regarding their educational and professional opportunities in the United States.

Also Read | Hola Mohalla 2025 Date: Know Brief History, Significance and Celebrations of This Sikh Festival Celebrated at Anandpur Sahib.

Besides that, it is now very difficult to get a US visa for Indians, where appointment slots become booked quickly and US visa scheduling India is increasingly complex. US visa waiting time India for appointments has risen appreciably, making it difficult for students to organize their journey.

Struggles with H-1B Eligibility and Work Opportunities

The New US Visa rules have put Indian graduates in H-1B visa woes, finding it difficult to switch from student visas to work permits. Most of those who were expecting to work in the US after graduation are now being met with US visa restrictions that may affect their professional growth. The uncertainty of US visa for Indians waiting time is causing anxiety among new graduates who wish to find secure jobs in the United States.

Changes in US Visa Appointment Rules and Waiting Times

The US visa scheduling India has become much more complicated since the introduction of the New US Visa rules, with fewer appointment slots available for applicants. The US visa appointment wait times are much higher now, causing frustration to students as well as professionals. For most, getting U.S visa appointment dates has become a very cumbersome task, compelling them to delay their travel plans.

However, with Akbar Travels, applicants can secure early US visa appointment dates available, cutting down their waiting time considerably.

Book Your Early US Visa Appointment

Why Choose Akbar Travels for Your US Visa

At Akbar Travels, we make the process of obtaining a US visa for Indians easier with our expertise and prompt services. Our key benefits include:

* Exclusive early visa appointment dates (confirmation within a week)

* 10-year USA visa with multiple entries and 6-month stay per visit

* Assistance with all types of US visa services

* Start-to-end guidance, including appointment scheduling, form filling, and document verification

* Insider tips to ace the US visa interview

* A remarkable 99.2% visa success rate

* 45+ years of experience, ensuring higher chances of getting the US visa for indians

Additional Travel Services

Although getting a visa is a must, arranging your travel is also a necessity. Akbar Travels provides end-to-end travel solutions, such as USA Flight Ticket price from India, hotel reservations, and travel packages.

* Cheap Flights from India to the United States

* Best Hotels in the USA

* USA Tour Packages

US Visitor Visa Guide & Online Application

For individuals who wish to apply for a U.S visa, knowledge of the requirements and proper preparation can make the process run much more efficiently. Our US

visitor visa guide offers key advice, such as comprehensive information on US visa appointment rules and navigating USA visa online applications.

Final Thoughts

It can be tricky to navigate the New US Visa rules, but with proper assistance, Indian professionals and students can overcome the challenges. Whether you need to grasp US visa policy changes, cope with H-1B eligibility, or obtain an early US visa appointment, Akbar Travels is your go-to. With our unmatched experience and quick-tracked solutions, you can make your way to the United States smoothly. Apply for a U.S Visa Today

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)