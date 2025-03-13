Hola Mohalla is an exceptional and energetic festival celebrated by Sikhs, holding deep historical and cultural meaning. Unlike other festive occasions, this celebration focuses on martial arts, bravery and devotion while commemorating the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru. Celebrated a day after Holi, Hola Mohalla stands as a unique fusion of spirituality and physical endurance. While Holi is known for its colour-filled festivities, Hola Mohalla highlights the courage, physical feats and rich Sikh warrior traditions. This year, Hola Mohalla will be observed from March 14 to 16. This festival represents not only the joyous occasion of coming together but also the resilience of the Sikh community, honouring their commitment to justice, equality and defence of religious freedom. Holi Celebrations in India: From Hola Mohalla to Shigmo, Here's How Holi, the Festival of Colours, Is Celebrated in the Different Parts of India.

Hola Mohalla History

Hola Mohalla traces its origins to 1701 when Guru Gobind Singh established the festival at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. The term ‘Hola’ translates to ‘attack’ or ‘charge’ and ‘Mohalla’ means procession or gathering. The primary goal behind this festival was to showcase the martial arts skills of Sikhs, who were known for their resilience and bravery. Guru Gobind Singh introduced this event to prepare his followers for battles, training them in martial arts while fostering unity and courage. Over time, Hola Mohalla became a celebration of both the spiritual teachings and the martial ethos of Sikhism. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Holi, International Women’s Day, Gudi Padwa, Eid al-Fitr and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Hola Mohalla Significance

While Hola Mohalla is a festival of physical strength and valour, it also holds profound spiritual meaning. The teachings of Guru Gobind Singh encourage Sikhs to be spiritually devout and physically resilient. The festival serves as a reminder of the importance of personal discipline, resilience in adversity and service to humanity.

Hola Mohalla Celebrations

Hola Mohalla is most famously observed in Anandpur Sahib but is celebrated in Sikh communities worldwide. The festival generally lasts for three days, starting the day after Holi but in some places, the celebrations continue longer. The key highlights of Hola Mohalla include:

1. Nagar Kirtan: The celebrations commence with a Nagar Kirtan, a religious procession led by the Sikh clergy. During this procession, the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism is recited.

2. Gatka: One of the most captivating aspects of Hola Mohalla is the display of Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art. Sikhs demonstrate their skills with swords, sticks and other weapons through acrobatic and choreographed performances.

3. Kavi Darbars: Known as Kavi Darbars, these sessions feature poets reciting verses that praise Guru Gobind Singh and other Sikh Gurus.

4. Langar: The Langar serves as a reminder of the Sikh principles of equality, selfless service and sharing. Everyone, regardless of their background or status is invited to partake in the meal.

Hola Mohalla offers a chance for the world to understand better the unique blend of courage, spirituality and selflessness that defines Sikhism. Whether through thrilling performances, prayers or communal feasts, Hola Mohalla continues to be a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of the Sikh community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).