PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Renowned New York-based fashion designer Tina Tandon (http://www.ttandon.com) is set to officially launch her work in India, marking a significant moment in creative, cultural, and commercial collaboration between the United States and India. The India entry will be inaugurated with a special introductory event hosted at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, followed by an event in Mumbai, India's fashion and business capital.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The launch is being supported by the U.S. Embassy, underlining the importance of creative industries as a bridge between nations, and reinforcing the shared commitment of India and the United States to deepen trade, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties.

Tina Tandon, who has built her career in New York's global fashion ecosystem, is known for her work that blends craftsmanship, storytelling, sustainability, and contemporary luxury. She offers two distinct brands and perspectives - representing her dual upbringing and identification - the Contemporary American - T.Tandon -( http://www.ttandon.com) , and the Indo-fusion - Posh Pari Couture ( http://www.poshpari.com ). A pioneer and forward thinking Designer- Tandon was one of the first Indian-American Designers to launch an Indo-Fusion collection in mainstream America, a category now rapidly growing in the US.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Dhanush Secretly Marry Mrunal Thakur in Chennai? Truth Behind Viral Wedding Video (Watch).

Her designs have been seen on various top fashion publications and personalities around the world, on Hollywood red carpets from Grammys to Emmys, on numerous top Hollywood Best Dressed Lists, and on popular American television shows and news - from New York news channels to popular nationally televised American talk show- Tamron Hall.

Her return to India represents not just a business expansion, but a meaningful homecoming--bringing international design sensibilities back to Indian audiences while creating new opportunities for cross-border collaboration, as the Indian economy booms, and the Indian consumer fashion palette expands.

"This moment is bigger than fashion," said Tina Tandon. "It represents cultural and economic shifts, and revisiting dialogue, shared values, and the power of creativity to connect economies and cultures. India and the United States have shared one of the most important bilateral trade relationships in the world, and creative industries like apparel play a vital role in strengthening that bond."

Tina Tandon's India introductory event is being supported and backed by Indian consumer goods conglomerate - Venky's, and strengthened by partnership with the non-profit- I Am Peacekeeper Movement, a global initiative focused on peace, unity, and conscious leadership. The collaboration emphasizes fashion as a soft-power tool--one that transcends borders and promotes mutual respect, ethical business practices, and cultural understanding.

The Embassy-hosted launch events will bring together diplomats, policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, cultural influencers, and high-net-worth patrons, creating a rare platform where fashion, diplomacy, and commerce intersect.

At a time when global cooperation is more important than ever, the initiative sends a powerful message of peace, unity, and collaboration, reinforcing how India-U.S. trade relations extend beyond traditional sectors into culture, design, and innovation. By fostering cross-national partnerships, the events aim to support long-term trade ties, encourage creative exchange, and inspire future collaborations between businesses in both countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)