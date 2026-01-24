Fact Check: Did Dhanush Secretly Marry Mrunal Thakur in Chennai? Truth Behind Viral Wedding Video (Watch)

South superstar Dhanush and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently found themselves at the centre of intense social media buzz after a video claiming their secret wedding in Chennai went viral. Fact Check: Did Pooja Hegde Slap 'Pan-India' Star for Touching Her Inappropriately? Truth Behind Viral Claim.

Watch Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s Wedding Clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Pal (@devaimation)

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Wedding Rumour Goes Viral

The clip shows the two actors seated under a wedding mandap, dressed like newlyweds, while several big names from the film industry appear to be blessing them in the background. The video left fans shocked, emotional, and confused, especially since dating rumours about the duo have been doing the rounds for weeks. Some reports even claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal were planning to tie the knot on February 14, 2026, making the viral clip look even more believable. But is the video real? Let’s break down the truth.

Why Fans Believed Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s Wedding Video?

In the circulating clip, Dhanush and Mrunal are seen smiling and enjoying the ceremony as if they’ve just gotten married. Behind them, familiar faces like Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Ajith Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan, Anirudh Ravichander and Shruti Haasan appear to be congratulating the couple. The realistic visuals and celebrity presence made many netizens believe that a secret wedding had actually taken place. Within hours, the video spread rapidly across Instagram and WhatsApp groups, triggering mixed reactions from fans.

The Video Is AI-Generated

The truth is that the viral wedding video is not real. It was created using artificial intelligence and shared by an Instagram user named Dev Pal. The user posted the clip with the caption, “Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur reportedly got married on 22nd January in a close-knit, private family ceremony in Chennai.” He further added, “No official photos, no announcements - just this leaked glimpse that has taken the internet by storm. Private ceremony. Big emotions. One unforgettable moment.” However, the same post also carried a clear disclaimer. The user wrote, “This reel is AI-generated and for entertainment and news-style representation only. No official confirmation has been made by the individuals involved.” Unfortunately, many viewers missed this disclaimer, leading to widespread confusion and false assumptions online.

No Confirmation on Relationship Rumours

Speculation about Dhanush and Mrunal’s relationship began after the two were reportedly spotted spending time together during industry events and private gatherings. While fans were quick to connect the dots, no official statement has ever been released by either star regarding their relationship status. On the professional front, Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein alongside Kriti Sanon and Prakash Raj. Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, is gearing up for her upcoming bilingual project Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha opposite Adivi Sesh. Shot in Telugu and Hindi, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19, where it will clash with Dhurandhar Part 2 and Yash’s Toxic.

