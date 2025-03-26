SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Nikol Automotive Private Limited, operating under the brand name NIKOL EV, is pleased to announce that it has received the Certificate of Registration of Design from the Patent Office, Government of India. This certification pertains to the company's innovative design for an Alternate Current (AC) Hybrid Charger for Electric Vehicles, registered under Class 13-02.

The official certification acknowledges the uniqueness and innovation of NIKOL EV's AC Hybrid Charger design, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing electric vehicle (EV) charging technology in India.

About NIKOL EV

Established in 2021, NIKOL EV has been at the forefront of providing reliable and hassle-free EV charging solutions across India. With over 3,000 charging stations spanning more than 20 states, the company has played a pivotal role in supporting the nation's transition to electric mobility. NIKOL EV's charging infrastructure is designed to cater to a wide range of electric vehicles, ensuring accessibility and convenience for EV owners nationwide.

Support from the Science & Technology Park, University of Pune

NIKOL EV's endeavors have been bolstered by support from the Science & Technology Park, University of Pune (supported by the Department of Science & Technology), Government of India. This collaboration has enabled the company to invest in research and development, leading to innovative solutions like the AC Hybrid Charger. The DST's support underscores the government's commitment to fostering technological advancements in the EV sector.

Innovative AC Hybrid Charger Design

The newly registered design for the 14kW AC Hybrid Charger represents a significant advancement in EV charging technology. This charger is engineered to provide efficient and reliable charging for a variety of electric vehicles, addressing common challenges faced by EV owners, such as compatibility and maintenance.

Commenting on the patent, Arjun D. Pawar, Founder, NIKOL EV, said, "This patent validates the hard work and dedication put in by our team in the last 3 years, and it only gives us the motivation to work harder and focus on bringing more innovation to solve the problem faced by EV users. The company's strategic placement of charging stations in urban and rural areas alike reflects its commitment to making electric mobility accessible to all. Innovations like this will only help in reducing the hassles of EV charging."

Commitment to Sustainability

NIKOL EV's mission aligns with global sustainability goals, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner transportation alternatives. By providing efficient and widespread charging solutions, the company contributes to the reduction of reliance on fossil fuels, supporting India's environmental objectives and the global fight against climate change. With the recent design registration, NIKOL EV is poised to introduce the AC Hybrid Charger to the market, further enhancing its product offerings and providing state-of-the-art solutions to EV owners. The company plans to continue its expansion, aiming to increase the number of charging stations and introduce innovative technologies that cater to the evolving needs of the electric vehicle market.

Contact Information

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Nikol Automotive Private Limited

Email: evcs@nikolev.in

Website: https://nikolev.in

