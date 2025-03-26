Mumbai, March 26: The Bodoland Lottery remains one of Assam's most popular lotteries, offering participants a chance to win exciting prizes in every draw. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, will be announced soon. The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with the winning ticket numbers shared online for easy access. If you've purchased a ticket for Wednesday’s lucky draw, stay tuned and click here to check the official Bodoland Lottery Results of March 26!

Avoid cluttered websites! Get the Bodoland Lottery Result quickly by downloading the PDF directly here. Visit the official site for the complete winners' list and ticket numbers. Skip unnecessary ads and check your results hassle-free. Scroll down to find the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on March 26. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check the latest Bodoland Lottery Results, visit the official website at bodolotteries.com. Draws are held daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with results available in PDF format, listing all winning ticket numbers. You can view today's results or access past draws through the provided links.

Although gambling is largely restricted in India, lotteries are legally permitted in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal. Each state operates its own government-approved lottery, with popular draws such as the Bodoland Lottery, Kerala State Lottery, Sikkim Dear Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lotteries provide entertainment and the opportunity to win cash prizes, but it's essential to play responsibly. While winning is thrilling, players should stay cautious, avoid scams, and never exceed their financial limits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).