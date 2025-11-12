PRNewswire

Singapore, November 12: Nium the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, today announced it has elected to participate in Visa's stablecoin settlement pilot, an initiative that enables select partners to settle with Visa using stablecoins across supported blockchains.

* Nium is joining Visa's stablecoin settlement pilot, enabling Nium to fulfil its settlement obligations in select stablecoins, including Circle's USDC across supported blockchains

The introduction of stablecoin settlement to Nium's operations marks a significant step forward in modernising its cross-border money movement, unlocking faster, more secure, and programmable settlement capabilities.

By participating in Visa's stablecoin settlement pilot, Nium will harness supported stablecoins, including Circle's USDC as a digital settlement rail with Visa. By moving settlement from legacy batch-based systems into blockchain-based stablecoin flows, Nium aims to reduce friction, cost and delays in cross-border settlement, including addressing pain points such as weekend cut-offs, time zone delays and slow reconciliation windows.

"Nium's participating in the Visa pilot marks a new chapter for enterprise-grade money movement," said Alex Johnson, Chief Payments Officer at Nium. "Businesses have long been constrained by settlement cycles that move on the cadence of clearing schemes and banks, not on the cadence of global commerce. By settling with Visa via stablecoins, we're aligning payments to the speed of the internet, not the speed of traditional rails."

"Stablecoins are increasingly becoming a critical tool in modern money movement," said Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies, Asia Pacific, Visa. "Our stablecoin settlement pilot is designed to give partners predictable settlement capabilities up to seven days per week, to keep pace with today's constantly evolving global commerce environment. We're excited to expand our collaboration with Nium to bring these new capabilities to more participants in the ecosystem."

Nium will participate in Visa's stablecoin settlement pilot through its existing real-time cross-border infrastructure footprint, enabling customers and fintechs to connect to faster digital settlement rails without needing to build stablecoin infrastructure themselves.

This endeavour builds on Visa and Nium's multi-year collaboration to modernise global money movement for enterprises and platforms worldwide.

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance - independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

