New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Citing the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Monday said there's no limit to cooperation between India and the United States.

"I think there's not really any bounds to where the United States and India are looking to cooperate," said Gabbard, who is on a visit to India.

India and the United States have been actively collaborating to expand capabilities in AI and diversify supply chains for critical technologies. A key pillar of this partnership is the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), a strategic framework covering areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and wireless telecommunications. The initiative aims to strengthen technological ties between the two nations, ensuring resilience in critical sectors.

India and the United States had agreed to establish the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in 2022 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the United States. The first iCET meeting was held in Washington, DC in January 2023 and the second was held in June 2024 in New Delhi.

Gabbard, in an interview to ANI, referred to the vision and goals laid out by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump in their joint statement after the February 2025 meeting at the White House. The two leaders resolved to expand trade and investment to make their citizens more prosperous, nations stronger, economies more innovative, and supply chains more resilient.

They had resolved to deepen the US-India trade relationship to promote growth that ensures fairness, national security and job creation. To this end, the leaders set a bold new goal for bilateral trade - "Mission 500" - aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

The visiting US intel chief said that there are many different elements on which both countries can collaborate.

"So there are a lot of different elements, of course, with the private sector and with our respective agencies as it relates to commerce to see where those opportunities are, to see where there may be barriers to access and see how can we best, once again, strengthen our mutually economic interests by moving forward together," Gabbard said.

The Director of National Intelligence of the United States said that India and the US had a direct dialogue at the very top regarding the issue of tariffs.

Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to ensure fair trade. The US has on various occasions said India has some of the highest tariffs in the world and that this will require a rethink.

The iCET is a unique framework to deepen technological and economic cooperation between the United States and India. It is shepherded by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in India and the National Security Council (NSC) in the United States and supported by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the US State Department.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Tulsi Gabbard said that there was an opportunity to strengthen the economic relationship between India and the US.

"What I have heard from the Indian government officials that I've spoken to over the last few days, there is an opportunity here to see. There is more potential for strengthening of our economic relationship and I'm glad to see that they're looking at it in a more positive light than just one that is focused in a negative way, when we look at tariffs. Obviously Prime Minister Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India's economy and the opportunities available for the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the United States, our economic interests and the interests of the American people " she added.

The US Director of National Intelligence said that both President Trump and PM Modi are looking for a "good solution".

"What I see as a great positive is that we have two leaders who have common sense and who are looking for good solutions. This direct dialogue is happening at the very top in both of our countries, but also at the different secretaries and the cabinet members is going to be key to lay down what that path forward really looks like. And I personally am excited because there's keen interest in the private sector here in India and in the United States," she said.

Tulsi Gabbard said that the two leaders also share a great friendship and that is the foundation on which the two countries will build on their partnership.

"The tone and the relationship with our new administration under President Trump and Prime Minister Modi was set during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House. As you know, they are already good friends. It was a very great opportunity for them to share their joint vision for the US-India partnership and the opportunity for us to continue to strengthen that partnership," she said.

"The meetings that I've had here with different Indian government officials and intelligence officials really is set on that foundation of how we can continue to integrate, how we can continue to strengthen our relationship, not only of course in my area of intelligence, but we're looking at commerce and trade and defense and education. There's nothing but opportunity that I see here in the US-India partnership," she added.

Tulsi Gabbard also spoke on a range of issues, including being inspired by the teachings of the Mahabharata, particularly the teachings of Krishna to Arjuna.

During her India visit, she will also participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

She is currently on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, Thailand, and India. (ANI)

