Mumbai, March 17: Sadhguru launched his meditation app "Miracle of Mind" on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Within just 15 hours of its launch, the app achieved a significant milestone when it surpassed one million downloads. The record-breaking downloads not only helped "Miracle of Mind" reach millions of people but also beat ChatGPT's early adoption rate.

Notably, the remarkable milestone has taken the social media world by storm, with the meditation app trending across 20 countries, including India, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Notably, the app is in English, Hindi, Tamil, Russian, and Spanish and has a 4.9-star rating on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. As the Sadhguru's "Miracle of Mind" continues to break records, lets know more about the meditation app. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, Kuku TV, Kuku FM, Miracle of Mind – Sadhguru and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Sadhguru Launches 'Miracle of Mind' App

It is expected that by 2050, about 30-33% of the world's population would be mentally ill. This is because we always think that solutions to our challenges are outside of us. All the solutions are within us, but we have no "Inward access." The Miracle of Mind app will teach you… pic.twitter.com/Q5h0JSwj7U — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 27, 2025

What Is the 'Miracle of Mind' App?

According to the official website of the Isha Foundation, the "Miracle of Mind," app is an answer to society's growing call for mental well-being solutions. Miracle of Mind is a free meditation app that offers a seven-minute guided meditation and AI-powered insights from Sadhguru’s teachings. The app features a guided meditation programme by Sadhguru, which offers clear, step-by-step instructions suitable for beginners.

Nearly 2,50,000 people downloaded the app within the first hour of its launch. This was followed by another 3,10,450 downloads in the next three hours. And within 15 hours of its launch, the Miracle of Mind app saw a remarkable one million downloads. Sadhguru said that the "Miracle of Mind" app will teach people to build "inward access". "Every one of you must invest 7 minutes every day to make this happen for yourselves and for everyone around you. Let's make it happen," he said in a post on X.

Miracle of Mind - Sadhguru (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Key Features and Accessibility

The free meditation app by Sadhguru allows people to take charge of their mental well-being by dedicating seven minutes of their life every day. The Miracle of Mind app is known for its user-friendly interface and accessibility. Its availability in multiple languages has made it reach a diverse audience and contributed to its widespread adoption. The Miracle of Mind app also has an AI-powered feature which allows users to explore a wide range of topics beyond meditation. Delhi High Court Directs YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh To Remove Defamatory Video Against Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

The meditation app has been designed to promote well-being through conscious breathing and guided meditation. It offers users a simple seven-minute practice to achieve calmness and emotional balance. The official website states that the app can help increase clarity and focus, promote deep and restful sleep, promote relationships, and keep anxiety at bay, among other things. It must be noted that Sadhguru's Miracle of Mind app recorded one million downloads in 15 hours, whereas OpenAI's ChatGPT took five days to reach the same milestone in 2022.

