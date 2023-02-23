New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/GPRC): In an endeavour to provide comprehensive news and entertainment to the people of Punjab, the Now India Punjabi channel was launched recently.

This web channel has a team of experienced professionals who will look after the different depart including editorial, sales and marketing.

In the first phase, Now India Chandigarh has been launched which will cover Tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali).

In the coming months, the channel will have its operations in 50 more cities across India.

This is a venture by Kanwal Chhabra and the Now India Chandigarh channel will be run under the supervision of Dr Joginder Singh Bedi.

Dr Bedi has an extensive experience in the field of digital media, education and has emerged as a youth icon in the state of Punjab.

"This web channel is not just another channel but it will cover different aspects of Punjab, its culture, heritage and also the socio-economic-political scenario. Undoubtedly, this channel will become the voice of people," said Dr Bedi while giving an insight into the channel.

