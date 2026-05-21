How To Join Cockroach Janta Party? List of 4 Requirements

The viral satirical movement called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is taking over social media platforms with memes, sarcasm, and political humour. What began as an online protest against controversial remarks on unemployed youth has now snowballed into one of India’s fastest-growing internet movements, reportedly crossing 10 million followers within days.

Founded by digital media strategist Abhijeet Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party describes itself as the “voice of lazy and unemployed” youth. The movement has gained massive traction online for its witty posts, relatable jokes about unemployment, and mock political campaign style. What Is the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and How To Join It?

How To Join Cockroach Janta Party?

People interested in joining the satirical online movement can register through the party’s official website.

To become a member of the Cockroach Janta Party, users need to:

Visit Cockroach Janta Party Official Website Open the membership registration form Fill in personal details such as name and contact information Add social media handles like X (formerly Twitter) Confirm that they identify as a “cockroach” under the campaign’s satirical guidelines

The platform claims that membership is completely free and lifelong.

List of 4 Requirements To Join Cockroach Janta Party

The website humorously lists four “eligibility requirements” for becoming a member of the Cockroach Janta Party. Cockroach Janta Party Gets TMC Boost As Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad Join Amid Row Over CJI Remarks.

1. Unemployed

Applicants must be unemployed “by force, by choice, or by principle”, according to the satirical campaign.

2. Lazy

The movement jokingly celebrates laziness as resistance against hustle culture and constant productivity pressure.

3. Chronically Online

Users are expected to spend at least 11 hours a day online, including doomscrolling and browsing social media during bathroom breaks.

4. Ability To Rant Professionally

Members should have a “professional-grade” ability to complain online about politics, jobs, society, or daily struggles.

Why Is Cockroach Janta Party Going Viral?

The Cockroach Janta Party became a trending topic after remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant triggered outrage and meme reactions online. The movement turned that anger into a full-fledged satirical digital campaign packed with reels, memes, and parody political messaging.

Its humorous tone, combined with relatable frustrations around unemployment and internet culture, has helped the movement rapidly gain followers across platforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).