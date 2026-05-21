Cockroach Janta Party X Account Withheld in India

What started as a satirical response to a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has become one of the most viral political movements on Indian social media - and now its X account has been withheld in India following what the platform described as a legal demand.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke - a recent masters graduate in Public Relations from Boston University - was launched on May 16 as a tongue-in-cheek jab at India's political establishment. The name is a deliberate play on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and the party's website satirically declares itself the "Voice of the Lazy and Unemployed."

How It All Started

The CJP was born after Chief Justice Surya Kant described young, unemployed Indians as being "like cockroaches" - a remark that sparked widespread outrage and ridicule online. Dipke turned that outrage into a movement, and the internet responded immediately. Within days, the party had clocked over 6 lakh registrations and built a social media presence that outpaced some of India's most established political parties. What Is the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and How To Join It?

Bigger Than BJP on Instagram

The numbers are hard to ignore. CJP's Instagram account crossed 12.6 million followers at the time of filing this report - significantly ahead of the BJP's 8.7 million Instagram followers. This is particularly striking given that the BJP is the world's largest political party in terms of physical membership. Cockroach Janta Party Gets TMC Boost As Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad Join Amid Row Over CJI Remarks.

What Does CJP Stand For?

Despite its satirical origins, the CJP has put forward a set of concrete demands. Its manifesto calls for a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on political turncoats.

X Account Withheld, Instagram Still Active

While CJP's X handle has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand, its Instagram account remains active and continues to grow. Founder Abhijeet Dipke confirmed the withholding of the X account, even as the movement shows no signs of slowing down online.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).