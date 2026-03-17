PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17: Nukleus has announced the launch of its newest premium office centre at Wave One, Sector 18, Noida, marking another milestone in the company's continued expansion across key commercial corridors of the National Capital Region. The upcoming workspace will be located on the 37th and 38th floors of the iconic 40-storey Wave One tower, covering a super area of approximately 57,455 sq. ft., and is designed to deliver a modern, professionally managed office environment for businesses seeking flexibility, connectivity, and a premium workplace experience.

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Situated in Sector 18, widely recognised as Noida's established commercial and retail hub, the new centre places companies within a vibrant business ecosystem surrounded by corporate offices, retail destinations, hospitality venues, and lifestyle infrastructure. Over the years, Sector 18 has evolved into one of the city's most active commercial districts, making it a strategic location for businesses looking for accessibility, visibility, and a dynamic professional environment.

Wave One itself has emerged as a landmark development in Noida's skyline. Known for its contemporary architectural design and premium infrastructure, the tower offers a sophisticated corporate setting supported by modern building facilities and world-class amenities. The development also benefits from excellent connectivity, being located just steps away from the Sector 18 Metro Station, while offering seamless access to major routes including the DND Flyway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, enabling convenient travel to Delhi and other parts of NCR.

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The new Nukleus centre has been thoughtfully designed to support a wide range of workspace requirements, including private offices, collaborative work zones, enterprise suites, and fully equipped meeting rooms. The centre will feature modern interiors, technology-enabled infrastructure, and professionally managed facilities that aim to support productivity, collaboration, and operational efficiency for businesses of all sizes.

Commenting on the expansion, the CEO of Nukleus said, "The launch of our new centre at Wave One marks another important milestone in Nukleus' expansion across NCR's most prominent commercial destinations. At Nukleus, we strategically establish our centres in locations surrounded by strong business activity and connectivity. Sector 18 has long been recognised as one of Noida's most dynamic business districts, making it an ideal destination for companies seeking both visibility and accessibility. Through this centre, we aim to provide businesses with thoughtfully designed, flexible workspaces that enable teams to collaborate effectively and scale their operations within a premium professional environment."

With this launch, Nukleus continues to strengthen its portfolio of premium office spaces across the region. By focusing on strategic locations, design-led infrastructure, and operational excellence, the company aims to create work environments that support the evolving needs of modern enterprises while enabling businesses to grow within a dynamic and well-connected professional ecosystem.

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