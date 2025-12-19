Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led an Odisha Investor Meet, a two-day investment roadshow in Hyderabad, organised by the Government of Odisha to deepen industry partnerships and present the state's expanding industrial capabilities to national and global investors.

During the first day of the visit on Thursday, the Chief Minister held one-to-one interactions with senior leadership from leading companies across priority sectors including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, green energy, textiles, food processing, engineering goods, automotive components, and capital equipment manufacturing.

The discussions focused on exploring new investment opportunities and expanding industrial presence in Odisha.

A total of 15 Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings were conducted, with participation from leading companies such as Indorama Industries Ltd, Jindal Poly Films (rare earth processing), ABI Showatech Pvt Ltd (defence production), Maruti (metals and downstream sector), among others, a statement from the Odisha government said.

During these interactions, investment intentions amounting to approximately Rs 19,500 crore, with an employment potential of around 7,500 persons, were received, the statement noted.

Further strengthening these engagements, seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed today, involving investments worth Rs 19,200 crore and generating employment opportunities for nearly 12,700 people, the statement added.

"The engagements were held in the presence of the Minister for Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education, Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, along with senior officials of the State Government.

The strong industry response reflects growing confidence in Odisha's progressive policy framework, robust infrastructure ecosystem, and sustained efforts to enhance ease of doing business," the Odisha government statement added.

A sectoral roundtable with pharmaceutical industry leaders was also organised, reflecting continued industry interest following the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025.

Discussions highlighted the impact of the state's recently notified Pharmaceutical Policy and ongoing development of dedicated Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Parks, aimed at strengthening Odisha's manufacturing ecosystem.

Commenting on the investor interactions, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "The response from industry during today's engagements clearly reflects the growing confidence in Odisha's industrial direction.

Our focus is on building long-term partnerships through policy clarity, responsive governance, and a future-ready ecosystem that enables innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth.

The roadshow provides an important platform to align industry aspirations with the state's development priorities and to ensure that investment proposals translate into timely and meaningful outcomes."

The interest from new-age industries highlights Odisha's ongoing transition towards a diversified, market-driven industrial economy, with a growing focus on value-added and emerging sectors.

The mega roadshow, Odisha Investor Meet, is scheduled to be held today in Hyderabad, where a larger investor conference will be held with participation from industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders.

The programme is scheduled to include investment presentations, interactions with the state leadership, and exchange of MoUs, offering industry participants an opportunity to gain deeper insights into Odisha's growth trajectory and investment potential.

In a post on X on Thursday, the CM wrote on Day 1, "In today's Hyderabad visit, I engaged with leaders from top sectors like pharmaceuticals, green energy, and manufacturing. Following 15 high-level G2B meetings with industry giants, we secured investment intentions worth ₹19,500 crore, promising to create 7,500 jobs for our people. Taking this further, we signed seven landmark MoUs today, bringing in ₹19,200 crore in investments and generating nearly 12,700 new employment opportunities. From defense to electronics, these partnerships will fuel our industrial growth and transform Odisha into a premier global investment hub." (ANI)

