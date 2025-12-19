Mumbai, December 19: Google has started rolling out a second Google Pixel update for December 2025, which has multiple improvements and fixes to Pixel smartphones worldwide. The rollout follows the major Android 16 QPR2 monthly update, which was released earlier this month and bundled a broad set of security patches and bug fixes across supported Pixel phones.

The core December 2025 Google Pixel update addresses various issues identified in previous builds and it resolves the system bugs related to battery behaviour, user interface glitches, camera performance, Wi-Fi stability, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also includes important security enhancements that protect devices from vulnerabilities ranging from high to critical severity levels. Redmi Note 15 to Feature 5,520mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging, Launch Set for January 6, 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel Update December 2025

In addition to the standard monthly update, Google has begun deploying what appears to be a second December 2025 update for certain Pixel phones. This emergency update, or smaller hotfix, around 25MB in size, targets specific problems reported by users after the initial update rollout. According to early reports, the patch is reaching devices in the Pixel 8, Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 families, addressing issues such as faster-than-expected battery drain, intermittent touch unresponsiveness on Pixel 10 units, and difficulty accessing locally cached content after upgrades.

This secondary Google Pixel update shows the company’s responsive approach to software quality. By issuing targeted fixes shortly after the larger update, Google aims to improve overall device stability and user experience during the busy holiday season. Unlike typical monthly updates, this kind of out-of-cycle patch is relatively rare but underscores Google’s commitment to Pixel users’ satisfaction and security. SuperGrok Free Access: Elon Musk’s xAI Now Offers Early Trial With Top Grok AI Version With Higher Limits.

Google’s phased rollout means not all users will see the latest Google Pixel update immediately. As always, it is recommended that Pixel phone owners check for updates in their system settings to ensure they receive both the main December release and any follow-up hotfixes as quickly as possible.

