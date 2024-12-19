New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Ola Electric Mobility announced on Thursday that it will expand its stores to 4,000 locations on December 25, coinciding with Christmas Day.

In a statement the company said, Ola Electric is set to expand its sales and service network to 4000 on December 25th, marking one of the fastest rollouts of EV distribution globally. With 3200+ new stores complementing its existing footprint, Ola Electric is bringing its portfolio of affordable, high-quality EVs closer to consumers across metros, Tier-2, and Tier-3 towns.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Booked: Delhi Police Lodge FIR Against Congress Leader Over Parliament Scuffle.

"Every town, every city, every tehsil or taluka, there will be an Ola Electric store and an Ola Electric service centre, so that every single Indian can buy an EV for his or her future," the company's founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in a video message.

The expanded network of stores and service centres will help the company tide over its customer servicing problems.

Also Read | Latest Hockey Rankings: Indian Men's Hockey Team End 2024 in Fifth Place; Women's Team Placed Ninth.

"With EVs, you will save Rs 4,000 per month. Your savings will increase, and you'll save money, with this savings wala scooter," Aggarwal said.

Ola shares are about 40 per cent lower than their all-time high and 30 per cent higher than their all-time low. It closed at 95.15 per share today.

On Independence Day this year, Ola Electric, which was then in the news cycle for its much-awaited IPO, unveiled three models of electric bikes - Roadster Pro, Roadster, and Roadster X. It had also indicated the integration of Ola's own batteries in its vehicles starting the first quarter of the next financial year.

Incorporated in 2017, it delivered Ola's first electric vehicle scooter, the Ola S1 Pro, in December 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)