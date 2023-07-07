PNN

New Delhi [India], July 7: Omaxe Ltd., one of India's leading real estate companies (NSE: Omaxe 532880, BSE: Omaxe INE800H01010) today announced that it has handed over possession of 119 units to its esteemed customers at Omaxe Royal Residency, Faridabad.

Part of mixed-used development, Omaxe World Street, which is being developed on more than 120 acres in the strategically located sector 79 of Faridabad, Omaxe Royal Residency offers options of 3BHK and Penthouses. With a total built-up area of 4,99,471 sq. ft., Omaxe Royal Residency has a total of 186 units spread across 3 towers.

Omaxe has already received Occupational Certificate for 2 towers, well ahead of RERA completion timeline of December 2027 (RERA regd. No. 124 of 2017). The company has applied for Occupational Certificate for the third tower and has plans to handover possession of the remaining 67 units of Royal Residency by this Diwali.

"We at Omaxe always endeavor to surpass the expectations of customers and other stakeholders. Known for quality offerings and timely execution, we have delivered more than 130 million sq. ft. and Royal Residency is another classic example of our continuous effort towards this end," said Mr. Avneet Soni, President, Omaxe Ltd.

"Royal Residency is developed on the international model where residential and commercial co-exist with retail on Ground and First floor and large space of residential over and above it, providing a big boost to 'Live, work and play' culture. The project has been developed in such a manner that it offers a separate exclusive entrance with private areas, open terraces and dedicated parking spaces. The residences are in the middle of a bustling arena, and yet remain secluded from it. This is the way the world lives and thrives with the co-existence of Residential and commercial in the downtown areas of the city. Singapore, Dubai, HongKong and all cities around the world are developed on the same pattern and are successfully growing and expanding with the most expensive space in the mixed land use areas. Probably, this is for the first time any organized development has taken place on these lines in India," he added.

Along with its prime location, the project boasts amenities like Kids open gym, swimming pool, health club, non-stop water & electricity, power back-up, car parking etc.

World Street is already a bustling place for dining, entertainment and fun & frolic. Several well-known brands like Puma, KFC, Chaayos among others are operational and several brands, such as Lifestyle, Max will be operational soon, thus enabling it to emerge as one of the most preferred destinations in the entire vicinity.

Inspired by top-notch global commercial and shopping centres, Omaxe World Street is being developed over more than 120 acres, and is a truly international destination. Shopping streets of London, Paris, Amsterdam, Athens, and Portugal are brought to life here by renowned architect Dyer from London. Integral to a 430-acre central business district in the heart of Faridabad, World Street encompasses high-end office and residential spaces, world-class SCOs, exotic dining experiences, path-breaking recreational spaces and gaming zones and opens a World of Opportunities at your doorstep. 'Barcelona Street', launched recently, echoes the ambiance of Spain's up-market commercial destination.

Having delivered 130+ million sq. ft. of space in real estate and construction contracting, Omaxe is today one of India's leading and trusted real estate companies. The brand 'Omaxe' was founded in 1987 by visionary first-generation entrepreneur & civil engineer Mr. Rohtas Goel to undertake construction and contracting business. Subsequently, the company diversified into the real estate sector in 2001 and got listed on both stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) in 2007. Today, the company is present in 28 cities across 8 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and possesses a diversified product portfolio that includes Hi-Tech Townships, Integrated Townships, Group Housing, Shopping Malls, Office Spaces, SCOs and Hotel. It is currently undertaking 21 real estate projects - 12 Integrated Townships, 3 Group Housing, 6 Commercial Malls/office spaces/Hotels/ SCOs.

