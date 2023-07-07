Seoul, July 7: Samsung is all geared up for the upcoming Unpacked event in Seoul, where its new foldable phones will be launched along with other devices. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the upcoming Unpacked event is also expected to witness the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Now, to build up the buzz, Samsung is releasing a series of teasers about the launch event that will be held on July 26, alongside the teasers of the Z Flip 5, under the catch phrase “Join the flip side.” Read on to know more. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Reportedly to Be Called OnePlus Open; Find Details Inside.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Teaser

The official teaser videos of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a glimpse of the sleek and stylish new flip-style foldable smartphone and implies how it is going to charm the onlookers and convince even the non-Samsung lovers to switch to this device.

Samsung has not yet fully revealed the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but going by the glimpses it seems that the speculations of the device flaunting a larger cover screen are indeed true.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Official Teasers:

Once you see it, you must have it. There’s no escaping the Galaxy Z Flip. #JoinTheFlipSide #SamsungUnpacked Join us for Galaxy Unpacked: https://t.co/u0ocddVBg2. pic.twitter.com/Yun5J49hbQ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 6, 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Leaked Details So Far

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with major design updates, better hinge design, larger cover screen, and great new upgrades to beat the rising competition.

The flip-style foldable will reportedly get a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED inner primary display. There would be a new waterdrop hinge to fold the device flat shut and with virtually no creases on the inner display. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, while it is thought to boot on Android 13 OS topped with One UI 5.1.

The foldable handset is likely to offer a dual-camera setup with probably two 12MP sensors, and a 12MP selfie shooter, while a 4400mAh battery pack is likely to power the device with 15W/ 25W charging support.

