Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: On the occasion of International Women's Day, 2nd edition of I Inspire Awards 2024 is graced by His Excellency Shri Ramesh Bais, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra as Chief Guest. PMK FOUNDATION, a Maharashtra based Not for Profit organization to host the second edition of I Inspire Awards 2024 on March 8, 2024. The awards are constituted to rewards the Cancer Warriors who fought their cancer battle with much positive spirit and living a healthy life post treatment. Further, acknowledge the remarkable contribution of various individual and organization which are supporting the cancer ecosystem in the country.

As we celebrate the spirit of womanhood, it is crucial to recognize the pivotal role that women play in shaping our homes, societies, and contributing significantly to nation-building. In our culture, a woman is often referred to as 'Janani,' signifying her role as a nurturer and the foundation of our families.

Amidst our celebrations, we cannot ignore the shadow cast by cancer, a disease that knows no boundaries and affects millions worldwide. Globally, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death, with millions of lives lost each year. In India alone, the burden of cancer is staggering, with over 1.5 million new cases reported annually. These numbers are not mere statistics; they represent individuals, families, and communities grappling with the devastating impact of this disease.

However, amidst the darkness, there is light. The collective efforts of our government, medical research organizations, and private entities in establishing advanced infrastructure and initiatives to combat cancer and strive towards finding a cure. From pioneering research to state-of-the-art treatment facilities, we are witnessing remarkable progress in our fight against this formidable adversary.

Yet, the battle against cancer extends far beyond medical intervention. It requires a holistic approach that addresses the emotional, psychological, and financial challenges faced by patients and their families. Here, the role of civil society organizations becomes indispensable. From offering guidance and support to providing financial assistance, solidarity and counselling, these entities serve as beacons of hope for those navigating through the darkest of times.

The celebration of hope and resilience reflect through the initiative such a I Inspire Awards constituted by PMK Foundation. In its second edition, His excellency Shri Ramesh Bais, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra presides over the awards ceremony and felicitating many cancer warriors who survived their cancer battle and still fighting for it. Besides, recognizing critical role of cancer ecosystem is welcomed by key stakeholders through awards and recognition.

Among the dignitaries receiving lifetime achievement awards are some prominent names from the medical fraternity such as Dr Suresh Advani, Dr Rajendra Badwe Ji, Dr Shripad Banavali and Shri Prakash Tata. The other awardees in Cancer Warriors categories are Parvati Gadge, Jyoti Ambekar, Dharna Mehta, Nilima Zope, Teena Kaur Parsicha, Shashibala Bhatnagar, Nidhi Verma, Rupal Chowdhury, Vashu Kanal, Ruby Ahluwalia. Many renewed oncologists and medical experts getting recognized for their outstanding services, support, treatment for various cancer Care in third category, "Cancer Ecosystem" are Dr. Sandeep Bipte,Dr. Shivam Singla, Dr. Ehsan Shaikh, Atul Oza, Mrs Rita Gupta, Sanjay Patil, Santosh Jogi, Pradeep Rathod, Nityanand Sharma, Mrs Archana Sharma, Mrs Tanya, Ninad Despande, and Ratul Lahiri.

This initiative is supported by many private sector organizations for its cause to fight cancer and support the families. Cello, Medline, Lilac Insight, bright Outdoor Media, Times Applaud, Radio City FM 91.1, Omnipresent group, Dainik Bhaskar, Reid & Tylor were among many.

PMK Foundation President Nayna D Kanal said, "We believe that recognizing and rewarding great efforts in education, healthcare, and social welfare can motivate others to get engaged and work towards improving their communities. The Inspire Awards are an essential part of our organization, which aims to honor and support cancer warriors.

We are grateful to all the people and organizations who helped the I Inspire Awards platform and look forward to working together to help people live a healthy life.

