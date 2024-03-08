March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day annually to honour women's achievements and advocate for gender equality. It's a day to recognise and appreciate women's contributions to society and raise awareness about the challenges they continue to face. International Women’s Day 2024: From Queen to English Vinglish, 5 Bollywood Movies That Celebrate Womanhood and Where To Watch Them Online.

Over the years, TV has evolved into a great medium that showcases female-centric characters and offers valuable life lessons to everyone in society. From Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa to Sumbul Touqeer’s Kavya, let's explore how these TV ladies from currently running shows inspire with their strong messages.

Rupali Ganguly - Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly’s journey in the TV show Anupamaa began as a middle-aged woman who lost her identity while dedicating her life to her family. Amid this, her desire to get back her lost identity awakens. Rupali’s Anupamaa has taught us how a woman can be selfless for her family. She has also motivated us to fight for our identity, showing that age is just a number and one can begin a new life, achieve new goals, and keep progressing. Despite her moments of weakness when going against her loved ones, she eventually chooses herself. And her response to her haters is memorable. I don't need to remind you of her iconic dialogue - “Aako Kya…”

Rupali Ganguly as Anupama in Anupamaa

Samridhii Shukla - YRKKH

YRRKH's fourth generation introduced the strongest leading lady, Abhira. She is a modern girl who values her relationships but is also mindful of her dreams. Imagine standing up against your family to pursue your dreams. Abhira has done just that as she pursues a career in law, much to the chagrin of her in-laws.

Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in YRKKH

Sumbul Touqeer - Kavya

When it comes to inspiring women, Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer isn’t behind. She plays Kavya Bansal, an IAS officer, on this TV show. Impressive! Kavya remains determined to bring a change despite enduring hardships since childhood, witnessing her parents' struggle, and facing societal issues. Numerous obstacles mark her journey to becoming an IAS officer, but she perseveres. When her fiance Shubh fails the IAS exam and pressures her to choose between marriage and an IAS career, Kavya boldly opts for her career. It's a story of resilience and empowerment that truly inspires. Isn’t it?

Sumbul Touqeer as Kavya Bansal in Kavya

Karuna Pandey - Pushpa Impossible

Nothing is impossible for Pushpa! Karuna Pandey has inspired countless women with her portrayal of a spirited middle-aged woman. After studying only until class 9 in a Gujarati medium school, she returned to school at the age of 44. She also plays a lovable mother of three children with endearing charm. She teaches us that it's never too late to start afresh.

Karuna Pandey as Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible

Meera Deosthale - Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Being a fan of female-centric shows, the plot of Sony TV’s latest television show grabbed my attention. You may have seen many women yearning for a happy married life, but have you ever witnessed a happily married woman standing up against her in-laws to reclaim her dowry? With her demand to her traditional father-in-law: “Mujhe Apna Dahej Vapas Chahiye," Meera Deosthale raises her voice against the evil dowry custom still prevalent in several parts of India.

Meera portrays Nandini, a free-spirited, independent girl in the show. While she respects her traditions, she vehemently opposes social malpractices like dowry in the name of tradition. You must see what she does when she learns that her family gave dowry in exchange for her happy married life.

Meera Deosthale as Nandini in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

These TV characters serve as role models for women, empowering them to embrace their identities, pursue their dreams, and stand up against injustice. On this International Women's Day, celebrate their resilience and determination to make a difference!

