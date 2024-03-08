Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognised for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. The day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977. As per historical records, International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. The goal of International Women's Day is to honour women's achievements, raise awareness about gender equality issues, and inspire action for creating a more equitable and inclusive society. Take a look at 5 ways to celebrate International Women's Day 2024. Happy International Women's Day 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Best Lines, Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Share on March 8.

1. Celebrate women in your life

On the occasion of International Women's Day, take out time of your busy schedule and appreciate the contributions of all the women in your family, community, and workplace.

2. Support women-owned businesses

International Women's Day serves as a perfect time to extend your support to women-owned businesses and highlight their achievements and dedication.

3. Organise events

Host or participate in educational workshops, seminars, or panel discussions focused on women's rights, gender equality, and the challenges women face globally. These events can help raise awareness and empower individuals with knowledge to advocate for change.

4. Showcase Achievements of Women

Celebrate women's creativity and artistic expression by attending or organizing events such as art exhibitions, film screenings, poetry readings, or performances that highlight the achievements and contributions of women artists and storytellers.

5. Social Media Campaigns To Share Voices of Women

Utilize social media platforms to amplify the voices of women, share stories of inspiring women, and raise awareness about gender equality issues.

International Women's Day is a perfect opportunity for people to engage in activities that promote gender equality and women's empowerment. This day highlights the need for collective action on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, supporting women-owned businesses, and launching initiatives to promote gender equality within organisations.

