Bajaj Finserv is offering 1 EMI off on Samsung refrigerators this Onam. Make the most of it by getting the right refrigerator for you.

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Onam is almost here, and so are Onam festive offers. Make your festivities sweeter with amazing offers on Samsung inverter refrigerators. Choosing an energy-efficient refrigerator is a smart way to manage electricity usage and keep expenses under control in the long run.

Get one EMI off on Samsung refrigerators when you avail for Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI with zero down payment options on select models, flexible repayment plans, up to 50% discount and one EMI off. Upgrading to a new fridge is now even more affordable and convenient with Bajaj Finserv.

Split the cost into Easy EMIs, choose from zero down payment options on select models, and get instant approval. With the ongoing Oman offer, upgrade smartly without overspending.

Are energy-efficient refrigerators a good choiceChoosing a Samsung energy-efficient refrigerator can cut your electricity bills by up to 20-30% annually. These refrigerators are powered by technologies like inverter compressors, frost-free operation, and dual cooling systems.

These smart technologies not only cut energy costs but also deliver quieter operation. This enhances the overall lifespan of your refrigerator, making it a reliable choice for modern homes.

Top-selling Samsung refrigerators in 2025

Save on electricity bills while enjoying modern features with the best-selling Samsung refrigerators in 2025. These models are not just stylish and spacious but also have energy-efficient technologies like inverter compressors and multi-airflow cooling.

Here is a quick look at some of the top picks that combine performance with long-term savings:

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs mentioned for washing machine models are approximate and may vary based on location, retailer, promotional offers, and the specific variant of the model. Research before buying the ideal fridge

Picking the right Samsung refrigerator requires careful comparison of models, features, and prices. Bajaj Mall makes this process effortless--explore refrigerator specs, EMIs and offers across leading brands all in one place.

Once you decide on your preferred model, complete the purchase at any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India. With affordable EMIs, attractive Onam offers, and zero down payment options, upgrading your kitchen this festive season is easy and budget-friendly.

How to buy refrigerators on Easy EMIsBuying a new refrigerator from Bajaj Finserv partner stores is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

- Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

- Select your preferred refrigerator.

- Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at the counter. You can also check your eligibility for a pre-approved loan online within minutes--so you know exactly what you can get, before you even step into the store.

- Choose your repayment tenure.

Advantages of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Shopping for refrigerators this Onam is rewarding when you choose Bajaj Finserv. Here is why:

- Competitive prices: Enjoy attractive refrigerator offers on leading brands at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.

- Easy EMIs: Pay in suitable monthly instalments with flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.

- Zero down payment offers: Selected models allow you to take home your refrigerator without any upfront cost, making festive upgrades pocket-friendly.

- Wide accessibility: With 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4000+ cities, Bajaj Finserv ensures access to the latest appliances no matter where you are.

This Onam, let your celebrations be cooler, smarter, and worry-free with the perfect refrigerator purchase.

Disclaimer: Verifying the policy details and coverage with the official policy documents is essential.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)