Acclaimed filmmaker SS Raamouli, best known for helming The Bahubali franchise, RRR and Eega, is gearing up for his next big thing with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The upcoming movie is tentatively titled SSMB29. The much-anticipated film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead. Shooting for the movie commenced in Africa in the second week of August. Rajamouli. Amid all the excitement and curiosity surrounding the project, we’ve managed to get our hands on the first pictures of Mahesh Babu from the movie set. ‘SSMB29’ Update: Rajamouli Working on Showcasing Essence, Depth and Immersive World of Mahesh Babu Film, First Reveal Out in November (See Post).

Mahesh Babu Shoots for ‘SSMB29’ in Nairobi

The team of SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is currently shooting for the mega project in Nairobi, Kenya. On Thursday (September 4), X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with a leaked picture of Mahesh Babu from the sets. The viral picture shows Mahesh Babu dressed in an olive t-shirt and jeans. A source close to the project revealed that the shoot for SSMB29 has kicked off in Nairobi with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Rajamouli is shooting with the duo under tight surveillance to ensure there are no leaks.

Mahesh Babu’s Leaked Picture From ‘SSMB29’ Set in Nairobi

The source revealed, "The actors are currently shooting in the hidden locations of the city under severe surveillance. Phones of the crew aren't allowed on the sets. Even vanities of he actors are parked around a kilometre from the actual shooting location. Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned in making his shoot exclusive. The entourage of the actors arent allowed inside the vanities."

SS Rajamouli Meets Kenyan Minister Musalia Mudavadi

SS Rajamouli recently met Musalia Mudavadi, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs in Kenya, to discuss the shoot of SSMB29. The Kenyan minister took to X to share photos from their meeting and praised Rajamouli as a "visionarry storyteller." He also said that the movie will be released in more than 120 countries, highlighting its international reach. Mahesh Babu Birthday 2025: SS Rajamouli’s Film SSMB29 With Superstar Titled ‘Globe Trotter’?.

SS Rajamouli With Kenyan Minister Musalia Mudavadi – See Pics

Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents. Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two… pic.twitter.com/T1xCGVXQ64 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) September 2, 2025

About ‘SSMB29’

Apart from Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, SSMB29 also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. The L2: Empuraan star will reportedly be playing the lead antagonist in the film. The SS Rajamouli directorial's first look will be unveiled in November 2025. The movie produced by KL Narayana under Durga Arts is scheduled for a grand premiere in 2026.

