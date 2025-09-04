ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 is currently going on in King City, Canada. In the next match, coming out of a win, Namibia will clash with Scotland. Namibia have played 23 matches so far in the competition and with 19 points, they are at the seventh place. They have won only nine games and they need a win here desperately to stay alive in the race. Scotland are meanwhile, in a much better position as they are in the third position following 12 wins. They are a much stronger ODI side and will pose a tough challenge for Namibia. The last match between Namibia and Scotland was washed out with a ball being bowled due to heavy rain. This time, both teams will want to secure two important points. Will Mitchell Starc Play in IPL 2026 After Announcing Retirement from T20Is? Here's What We Know As Aussie Pacer Retires from T20 Internationals.

Scotland have three strong players in their top five. George Munsey, Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington and good enough to take on quality bowling attacks and two out of the three scored big runs in the last match against Canada. Brad Currey, Michael Leask and Mark Watt are the three veteran bowlers up in Scotland's sleeve and they are consistent to trouble the other teams. Namibia are dependent on in-form Jan Frylinck, captain Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton for runs. Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit starred with the ball in the previous game and they will look to repeat their feat.

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 was introduced in 2019 and it is a league in ODI format for the associate nations which determines who will qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers or the play-off for the qualifiers. Two teams from the qualifier will enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 which takes place with ten teams. Currently, the competition is heavy for the qualifier spots and both Scotland and Namibia want to put their best foot forward.

Namibia vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match Details

Match Namibia vs Scotland Date Thursday, September 4 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Namibia National Cricket Team will take on the Scotland National Cricket Team in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match on Thursday, September 4. The Namibia vs Scotland match is set to be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City, and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match in India. For Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a pass worth Rs 19 to watch the Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2023-27 m

