VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: Building on the strong legacy of its K Series in India, OPPO India today announced the launch of the OPPO K14 5G - the Endurance Powerhouse, further strengthening its K Series lineup in India. Designed around the everyday needs of users, the OPPO K14 5G focuses on delivering three essentials that matter most in daily smartphone usage - reliable performance, long-lasting battery life, and consistent smoothness to ensure a worry-free, all-day experience.

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Starting at INR 17999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, INR 19999 for the 6GB + 256GB variant, and INR 21999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, the OPPO K14 5G will be available for purchase starting 20th March 2026 on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart, in three colour options--Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White. Customers purchasing the smartphone can avail INR 1000 instant discount on the respective variant with select bank offers along with an additional 3-month No Cost EMI option.

Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, said, "As smartphone users demand more from their devices every day, endurance and long-term reliability have become critical to the overall experience. With the launch of the OPPO K14 5G, we are strengthening the K Series proposition by delivering an Endurance Powerhouse that is designed to stay dependable for years. From its massive 7000mAh battery with long-term durability to advanced cooling and system optimisation, every aspect of the device has been engineered to ensure sustained performance and smoothness over time. The K14 5G reflects OPPO's commitment to bringing meaningful innovation to the mid-range segment while continuing to make powerful, reliable technology accessible to a wider set of consumers across India."

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Power Designed for Long-Lasting Daily Endurance

The OPPO K14 5G is built for users whose days don't pause for charging. At its core is a massive 7000mAh battery designed to support extended everyday usage across calling, navigation, content consumption and gaming. In real-world scenarios, the device delivers up to 738.8 hours of total standby time, while supporting up to 22.5 hours of voice calls using the default dialler and 21.7 hours of WhatsApp voice calling. For entertainment and daily usage, the smartphone provides up to 18.9 hours of YouTube video playback, 17.4 hours of Google Maps navigation, and up to 13 hours of WhatsApp video calls, ensuring reliable endurance across diverse everyday tasks.

Complementing this endurance is 45W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging, which provides quick power boosts when time is limited, charging from 1% to 37% in just 30 minutes, with a full charge taking approximately 92 minutes. The battery is also designed with five-year durability, helping preserve long-term battery health and maintain consistent performance over years of use. Additionally, reverse wired charging allows the OPPO K14 5G to power compatible accessories, adding everyday convenience and flexibility for users on the go.

Built to Survive Everyday Accidents

The OPPO K14 5G combines premium aesthetics with exceptional durability, ensuring it remains reliable through demanding daily usage scenarios. The device features a refined metallic Deco module design and an integrated frame that delivers a premium look while maintaining a comfortable and secure grip.

Engineered for resilience, the device goes beyond standard durability with SGS 5-Star certification and Military-Grade MIL-STD-810H certification, reinforcing its ability to withstand real-world conditions. It offers all-angle shock protection through multi-axis testing, and has been tested across 26 drops from 1.22 metres (pocket height) to ensure it can survive repeated accidental falls. It has also undergone transportation shock testing, validating its durability even across rough road conditions. For users, this translates into greater reliability in daily use, reduced risk of damage from accidental drops, and added peace of mind while carrying the device anywhere. In addition, the device meets IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong protection against dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure hot water jets. The camera lens is treated with an AF coating that repels water and resists fingerprints, enhancing long-term durability.

Available in Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White, the smartphone features advanced matte textures and subtle reflective accents that add elegance while maintaining a practical design built for everyday life. The device also features a 6.75-inch ultra-bright display with up to 1125 nits HBM, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight. Advanced touch technologies like Splash Touch and Glove Touch enable precise screen operation in wet conditions or while wearing gloves, making the device dependable across diverse environments.

SuperCool VC for Stable Performance Over Time

To ensure consistent performance during prolonged usage, the OPPO K14 5G integrates an advanced SuperCool Vapor Chamber cooling system featuring a 3900mm² VC combined with expanded graphite coverage for enhanced full-device thermal management.

The cooling system is optimised using gamer hand models, targeting high-contact areas during landscape gaming to effectively dissipate heat where it matters most. In addition, key heat-generating components are arranged in a dispersed layout to minimise thermal accumulation and prevent localised hotspots. This advanced thermal design helps maintain stable performance during gaming, multitasking, and extended high-load scenarios, ensuring the device remains cool and responsive.

Smooth, Stable Performance Designed for Everyday Use

The OPPO K14 5G is designed to remain smooth and responsive even after years of use. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the device delivers efficient and stable performance across everyday activities such as messaging, browsing, streaming, and multitasking.

Supporting the hardware is ColorOS 15 with OPPO's Trinity Engine, which intelligently manages system resources to maintain stability during high-load conditions. Combined with full-dimensional scene smoothness optimisation, the system enables faster app switching, quicker cold starts for frequently used applications, and a consistently fluid user experience.

The device also features segment-leading UFS storage speeds, enabling up to 3x faster data access compared to competing devices, which improves responsiveness across app launches, file transfers, and multitasking. To further maintain performance over time, the smartphone includes a one-click system refresh function that delivers up to 15% performance improvement and reduces cold start times for commonly used apps by up to 20%.

With monthly maintenance support and up to 60-month Fluency Protection, the OPPO K14 5G is engineered to remain stable, smooth, and dependable through years of everyday use.

AI-Enhanced Photography for Everyday Creativity

The OPPO K14 5G delivers an intelligent photography experience with its 50MP AI main camera, supported by a 2MP monochrome sensor for depth detection, and an 8MP front camera for detailed selfies. Portrait Mode and AI Portrait Retouching intelligently detect subjects and backgrounds to deliver natural bokeh effects while refining facial details based on lighting and skin tones.

Creative tools such as Dual-View Video allow simultaneous recording from the front and rear cameras, while AI-powered features including AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Clarity Enhancer help optimise composition, correct expressions, remove unwanted elements, and enhance overall clarity. Combined with ColorOS 15's advanced rendering architecture and scene optimisations, the system ensures smooth operation and reliable camera performance, making everyday photography smarter and more intuitive.

Worry-Free Ownership, Every Step of the Way

OPPO India continues to uphold its promise of trust, reliability, and customer satisfaction with the OPPO K14 5G. Ownership is designed to be seamless and stress-free, backed by a robust nationwide after-sales service network that ensures timely support whenever needed. Within the first 30 days of purchase, customers can visit any official OPPO service centre for a complimentary inspection, and in the rare case of a manufacturing defect (excluding accidental damage), a replacement is provided. With this dedicated support, OPPO ensures that enjoying the K14 5G goes beyond high performance and smooth daily experiences delivering confidence, peace of mind, and reassurance throughout the entire ownership journey.

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About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

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