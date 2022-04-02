Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI/PNN): ORRA, India's leading diamond jewellery brand, commences the anniversary celebration with special offers across all its stores in India and the ORRA website.

For this celebratory period, ORRA has also curated a wide range of jewellery designs with timeless pieces of exemplary craftsmanship. With a wide variety to choose from combined with the mega offers, customers can purchase jewellery to suit their varying tastes and occasions. From intricately crafted earrings, and rings, to the ASTRA range of exceptional yet affordable diamond necklaces and earrings, ORRA has constantly made an effort to introduce new designs and offers that suit the needs of the evolving consumer demands.

ORRA has announced the following offers:

-Up to 25 per cent Off on Diamond Jewellery 0 per cent Interest on EMI facility - only jewellery brand to provide this facility

-For the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya and Gudi Padwa, the brand also launched their exclusive Diamond Necklace Set priced at INR 69,999. The 14kt yellow gold necklace is crafted in red and green coloured stones.

Expressing his thoughts, Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA India, said, "We are delighted to announce our offers to celebrate our Anniversary Sale. ORRA has built and maintained a reputation for providing our customers with an enriching shopping experience and the best value for their purchases. Festivals like Akshay Tritiya and Gudi Padwa mark the onset of prosperity, and our customers can look forward to a period of great offers and additional benefits at all our ORRA stores."

For Gudi Padwa, the brand exclusively collaborated with Renowned Celebrity Actress Amruta Khanvillkar who can be seen wearing the Specially Designed and launched diamond piece for the celebrations gifted to her by her mother.

"For the auspicious occasion of GudiPadwa, ORRA has launched an exclusive Diamond Necklace and Earrings Set. An exquisite 14kt gold necklace, crafted in ORRA's sparkling diamonds, comes with red or green coloured stones. It continues building on the rich legacy, design skill and craftsmanship, our customers have come to love and trust."

The exclusive Diamond Necklace Set is priced at INR 69,999. (excl. taxes)" Lucky winners who shop at ORRA During this festive offer and tag the Brand in their favourite Orra Look get a Chance to win a Gold Coin. Check the link here https://bit.ly/3iVs5ax

The offers are available from March 25, 2022 to May 7, 2022 across ORRA's retail stores in India and online at https://www.orra.co.in

The journey of a million gazes began in 1888 before it metamorphosed into ORRA. From sculpting and manufacturing diamonds to crafting and retailing the finest diamond and gold jewellery, ORRA has come a long way since its inception. Today, ORRA is one of India's finest bridal jewellery retail chains, having spread its glow with 59 Stores across 27 Cities and has consistently been at the forefront of design, leadership and product innovation with five global design centres.

Master craftsmen, who have inherited the centuries-old legacy of jewellery making, brilliantly cut Belgian diamonds, delicate designs in 22kt BIS Hallmarked gold, elaborate bridal sets in Kundan, Polki and coloured stones, the 73 facet ORRA Crown Star, the one-of-its-kind ORRA boutique. These are just some of the facets that go into making ORRA - The Finest Bridal Jewellery Destination.

