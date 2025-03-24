PNN

New Delhi [India], March 24: Every child possesses some form of talent, and if they pursue their passion with dedication in their chosen field, success is inevitable. This was the message shared by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty during his interaction with the media at the three-day 'Delhi Creators Summit,' organized by the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS). Pookutty, who won an Oscar for sound design in Slumdog Millionaire at the age of just 37, emphasized that young people should strive to turn their passion into a profession. He also noted that the Government of India recognized the importance of skill development as early as 2012 and began working towards this goal.

Pookutty further explained that while every child is unique, many struggle to recognize their own talents. Often, due to societal or family pressures, they do not receive the opportunity to nurture their abilities. He highlighted that the collaboration with the Government of India is focused on skill development to help young people discover and cultivate their potential. He advised the youth to first evaluate their interests before choosing a career path, as selecting a profession aligned with their passion will allow them to excel and succeed.

It is also important to note that the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), with support from the Government of India, is soon to be formally inaugurated. During this announcement, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of the National Skill Development Council (NSDC) and Managing Director of NSDC International (NSDCI), addressed the media, sharing that the institute's mission is to uncover the inherent potential in every child across the country and present it to the world.

Providing more details about the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), Tiwari highlighted that the institute offers world-class facilities. It is equipped with top-tier mentors, and most importantly, it is part of the Skill India Mission. Those who acquire skills here will receive certificates from Skill India. A wide range of skills will be taught under one roof, and in the future, similar institutes will be established across the country.

Dr. Mohit Soni, CEO of the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), congratulated the participants of the three-day 'Delhi Creators Summit.' He emphasized that IICS stands out due to its world-class infrastructure and professional trainers. He believes that the institute will undoubtedly succeed in providing a global platform for individuals aspiring to build a career in the film and media industry.

Dr. Mohit Soni emphasized that students at IICS will have the opportunity to build successful careers through specialized training in various fields, including the School of Performing Arts and Media Management, School of Sound and Music Production, School of New Age Media, School of Creative Communication, School of Digital Content Creation, and School of Events and Experiential Media.

Film producer and IICS Chief Mentor Ketki Pandit shared her perspective, stating that every video creator is, in essence, a filmmaker. IICS aims to nurture their talents, enhance their technical expertise to meet global standards, and offer them employment opportunities through our projects, empowering them to achieve financial independence and stability.

Yasmin Rogers, a renowned makeup artist with significant experience in Bollywood and international cinema, highlighted a gap in the industry--there is a shortage of professional makeup artists available for outdoor film shoots. As an IICS mentor, she emphasized that the institution will provide employment opportunities to youth trained here, both nationally and internationally, while also ensuring the quality of their training is up to industry standards.

Dr. Akhil Kumar, speaking about the 'Delhi Creators Summit,' shared that the event brought together creators with a wide range of follower counts, from those with millions of followers to those with just a few thousand. This diverse participation created a unique learning environment, allowing attendees to share insights on personal growth and development. He also noted the growing support from the government for social media creators. Over 80 creators participated in the summit, with many more eager to join in future editions. With a following of 1.5 million, Dr. Kumar expressed IICS's commitment to continuing to support youth development through such events.(SGP)

