SMPL

Uttar Pradesh [India], August 27: Class 10th and 12th are the most important and critical junctures of academic career for all students, since they sit in the CBSE board examinations. The way to prepare has to change with the change in syllabus, exam pattern and competitions. Considering this, Oswaal Books has launched their 2026 Sample Question Papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students. These books are designed to meet the entire exam content - not just to memorize information, but to be able to pass exams instead of relying solely on memorization.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Amid Talks of Alliance During BMC Elections 2025, Uddhav Thackeray Visits Raj Thackeray's Home for Ganesh Puja.

In this article,we will go through why Oswaal's new CBSE sample papers are essential, what makes them so special, and why these can be your best friend in exam preparation.

Why Are Sample Question Papers So Important?

Also Read | Most Runs in Asia Cup T20Is: From Virat Kohli to Mohammad Rizwan, a Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Prior to exploring the particulars of the Oswaal 2026 edition, let us first explore all the reasons students and teachers emphasize sample papers:

* Familiarity with Exam Pattern: The CBSE Class 12 sample paper and sample paper book of Class 10 closely mirror the official CBSE pattern, helping students avoid surprises during the final exam.

* Time Management Practice: Students often know the content but struggle with completing papers on time. Regular practice with updated CBSE sample papers ensures better time allocation per section.

* Identifying Weak Spots: Attempting a full-length sample question paper, CBSE Class 12 or Class 10 mock sets, highlights areas needing extra focus.

* Boosting Confidence: Practicing with authentic and updated questions reduces exam anxiety and increases self-belief.

What's New in Oswaal's 2026 CBSE Sample Papers?

Since academic publication is the core business of Oswaal Books, they have been CBSE compliant and always updated. The 2026 sample Question Paper series continues the trend with some new updates:

* 100% CBSE New Paper Pattern: All Class 10 & Class 12 CBSE sample paper books are designed as per the new CBSE paper pattern.

* Mind Maps & Concept Videos: A visual representation of complicated subjects in a format that is easier and more fun to revise from.

* Revision Notes: Crisp notes chapter-wise, so that the students can revise the entire chapter in minutes.

* On-Tips MCQs: Focus on Competency-based Questions and Case Studies, which are the focus of CBSE.

* Expertly Designed Solutions: Answers are based on the CBSE marking scheme so that students know how to score maximum marks.

Benefits of Practicing with the 2026 Oswaal Sample Question Papers

Some advantages of having Oswaal's Sample papers as part of your exam preparation are as follows:

Completely CBSE Aligned

These sample papers for CBSE Classes 12 and 10 are not generic; rather, each paper is crafted after doing an extensive study of the CBSE syllabus and CBSE exam trends.

Enhancing Problem-Solving Skills

Practicing various sets of CBSE sample papers enhances students' ability to understand the question and identify the formula they need to use, and learn how to present answers according to CBSE standards.

Equal Treatment of Objective and Subjective Questions

Be it the sample question paper CBSE Class 12 or Class 10, Oswaal keeps the perfect balance of MCQs, assertion-reasoning questions, case studies, short answer questions, and long answer questions.

Self-Evaluation and Progress Tracking

Students could take a paper in exam conditions and then verify answers with Oswaal's model answers. This allows for relatively easier quantification of progress in weeks and months.

Reducing Stress Before the Final Exam

On exam day, they will know what to expect in terms of style, content, and timing, so the real paper will be no different than another practice exam.

Subject-Wise Edge with Oswaal Sample Papers

Oswaal's publications aren't generic compilations but are focused on specific subjects with regard to specific examinations and their needs, as is the case with the 2026 editions of Oswaal.

For Class 10: Get well-designed CBSE sample papers for subjects such as Mathematics, Science, English, Social Science, Hindi, and many more. It allows students to work on weak subjects to boost confidence and to polish strong subjects in order to strive for perfection.

For Class 12: CBSE Class 12 sample question papers for Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams are available for Class 12. The format used for everything, from physics numericals to accountancy case studies, is very recent. Even subjects like Political Science and Business Studies are covered with question variations that prepare students for real-world board trends.

This design by subject ensures that the student is not wasting their time in practicing patterns that are not relevant, but is honing their preparation in sync with the stream they have decided on.

Where to Get Oswaal's 2026 Sample Paper Books

Students can directly access the fresh 2026 sample papers online:

* Explore Class 12 CBSE Sample Papers here

* Explore Class 10 CBSE Sample Papers here.

Both collections come in single-subject books as well as combo packs, giving learners the flexibility to choose according to their preparation strategy.

How Students Can Maximize the Use of Oswaal Sample Papers

Below are a few ways to best use the Class 10 and Class 12 sample paper books:

* Simulate an Exam: Solve an entire paper in one sitting, without breaks, while timing yourself to replicate the actual exam.

* Examine Errors: When checking answers, record common mistakes in the future, such as minor arithmetic errors or inefficient use of time.

* Set Up Regular Practice: Set aside at least one day a week to solve a complete CBSE sample paper.

* Make Use of Revision Notes: Go through Oswaal's chapter notes quickly before attempting each paper.

* Monitor Improvement: Keep a score diary so that you can see how you are doing month by month.

Final Thoughts

Feeling intimidated by the impending CBSE examinations is not necessary. With Oswaal Books' 2026 Sample Question Papers, students have a comprehensive, organized, and exam-ready resource at their disposal for Classes 10 and 12. Be it the Class 10 sample paper book or Class 12 CBSE sample paper, Oswaal makes sure that every learner has the opportunity to give their best.

Don't wait until it is too late; begin now by practicing with the 2026 version and see what a difference it makes to prepare in an organized way when it is time to get on the board. It could be the beginning of your success story, starting with one practice paper today.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)