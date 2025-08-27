Asia Cup 2025 is set to be played from September 9 to September 28. The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be held in the T20I format. The Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Eight nations will take part in the showpiece tournament. The Asia Cup 2025 will see eight teams divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will move on to the Super Four Stage, followed by the final. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

The first-ever Asia Cup T20I edition was held in 2016 in Bangladesh. The India national cricket team were crowned champions in the inaugural T20I edition. The Men in Blue defeated host Bangladesh to lift the elusive title. The T20I edition of the Asia Cup returned after six years. The second edition was held in 2022 in the UAE. Sri Lanka and Pakistan faced each other in a nail-biting final, with Sri Lanka lifting the cup. Overall, Team India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup history, including ODI and T20I formats. Meanwhile, readers can scroll down below to find out the top five run-getters in the Men's Asia Cup T20I edition. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in 2025 Edition.

Most Runs in Asia Cup T20Is

Pos Name Matches Runs Highest Score Average Fifty Century 1 Virat Kohli (IND) 10 429 122* 85.80 3 1 2 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 6 281 78* 56.20 3 - 3 Rohit Sharma (IND) 9 271 83 30.11 2 - 4 Babar Hayat (HKG) 5 235 122 47.00 1 1 5 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 5 196 64* 65.33 1 -

Indian stalwart Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup T20I edition. The former Indian captain has amassed 429 runs in 10 matches, with a superb average of 85.80. The right-handed batter has smashed three half-centuries and one century. For those unversed, Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is placed second with 281 runs to his name in six matches. Rizwan has three half-centuries at 56.20.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is slotted third with 271 runs to his name. The veteran cricketer has notched up 271 runs in nine matches, including two half-centuries. Sharma bid adieu to T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Hong Kong's Babar Hayat (235) and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (196) are in fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the Most runs in Men's T20 Asia Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2025 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).