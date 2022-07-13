Over 300 investors participated in the first-of-its-kind Start-up Investment Summit 2022 hosted by Unisync Angles in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI/PNN): With the investor interest in startups as investment continues to grow, Surat is fast solidifying its position as Gujarat's startup investment hub.

It was evident when over 300 investors from across the country participated in the first-of-its-kind 'Startup Investment Summit 2022' organised on the theme 'Angel Investing Simplified' at Hotel Marriott.

The goal of the Startup Investment Summit 2022 was to strengthen the country's fast-growing startup ecosystem, encourage new entrepreneurs through investment, and recognise their contribution to the growth of the country's economy. The summit themed on Angel Investing Simplified was attended by more than 300 Angel Investors, Industry Leaders, and ecosystem partners.

Vineet Rai, Founder and Chairman of Aavishkaar Group, spoke to a group of investors and new entrepreneurs about his experiences investing in startups over the past 20 years and how his group manages assets worth more than USD 1 billion with a focus on how their investments help the startup ecosystem.

Kashyap Pandya, Co-Founder of Unisync Angels, a global angel investment platform that provides startups with the capital they need to grow said, "Investing in startups is not only aimed at wealth creation but also for supporting innovative business ideas that can have a positive impact on society as a whole."

CA Mayank Desai, the Co-founder of Unisync Angels, talked about how investors' attitudes are changing from traditional asset classes like real estate to new-age asset classes.

Desai also said, "Surat is quickly becoming the startup investment capital of Gujarat, as more people want to invest in startups." Unisync Angels (http://www.unisyncangels.com/ ) is a global investment platform started in Surat with the help of 15 well-known chartered accountants. Its primary focus is on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

