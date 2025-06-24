Oxford Paints Emerges as Odisha's Leading One-Stop Solution for Paver Block Machinery and Manufacturing Support

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: When it comes to paver block machines and raw materials in Odisha, one name that continues to dominate the industry is Oxford Paints. Headquartered in the heart of Bhubaneswar, Oxford Paints has evolved from being a reputed chemical manufacturer to becoming a full-fledged provider of paver block manufacturing machinery, chemicals, moulds, and technical know-how.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Whether you're based in Barhampur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Jajpur, or Cuttack, Oxford Paints is now the go-to destination for builders, entrepreneurs, and contractors looking to start a paver block business in Odisha.

What Makes Oxford Paints the Preferred Choice?

Also Read | Was 'Cobra Kai' Actor Martin Kove Kicked Out of Fan Meet and Greet Event After Allegedly Biting Co-Star Alicia Hannah-Kim?.

Heavy-Duty Paver Block Machines: Built with precision and durability, Oxford's machines feature 8 mm mild steel sheets, vibration control technology, and high-capacity motors that ensure top-notch production quality.

High-Quality Raw Materials: Oxford manufactures superior oxide pigments, ultra-efficient paver hardeners, and other essential materials with lower dosage but higher strength--ideal for both cold and humid climates of Odisha.

Wide Range of Moulds: From zig-zag, cosmic, chequered tiles, to designer moulds, Oxford provides a variety of silicone, plastic, and PVC moulds to suit every design preference.

A-to-Z Guidance: Unlike other brands, Oxford offers end-to-end guidance--from machine installation, production training, to maintenance support--ensuring success for first-time paver manufacturers.

Why Oxford Paints is Trending Across Odisha?

Today, anyone searching online for:

"Paver block machine in Cuttack"

"Paver raw materials in Balasore"

"How to start a paver block business in Koraput"

"Paver mould suppliers in Jajpur"

"Best paver block chemicals in Malkangiri"

...is likely to land on Oxford Paints' official website, Google My Business listing, or social media pages--thanks to its strong digital presence and unmatched reputation.

Supporting Odisha's Local Entrepreneurs

Oxford Paints is not just a manufacturer--it's a growth partner. With over two decades of industry experience and an expert team, the brand is actively empowering youth, MSMEs, and contractors to start their own paver block and tiles business in Odisha with minimal investment and maximum return.

Contact Oxford Paints

If you are planning to start a paver block factory in Odisha, reach out to Oxford Paints today for a complete package including:

1. Machinery

2. Moulds

3. cement chemical hardners

Expert Training & Support

Address: Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Call: 7978227790

Visit: www.oxfordpaints.com

Email: info@oxfordpaints.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)