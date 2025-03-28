PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28: The two-day national conference Pace 4.0, organized by the School of Architecture at IPS Academy, commenced with grandeur. This prestigious event brought together architects, urban planners, and students from across the country. The conference aimed to explore the role of architecture in balancing tradition with modernity and exchanging innovative ideas for sustainable development. The presence of IPS Academy President, Architect Achal Chaudhary, added to the event's significance. Dr. Manita Saxena successfully coordinated the event, with Architect Ratima Dagaonkar and Architect Pranjali Wakhle serving as conveners.

A Platform for Ideas and Innovation

On the first day, several esteemed guests shared their inspirational thoughts. The Chief Guest, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, emphasized the crucial role of architects and unveiled a strategic plan for the city's 85 wards, focusing on sustainable development, traffic management, and urban greenery. He also announced a special internship program in collaboration with the Mayor's Office, allowing architecture students to participate in real-world urban planning projects.

Mayor Bhargav also highlighted Indore's participation in COP28, discussing the city's climate change strategies and the role of architects in fostering environmentally responsible urban development.

Renowned expert Mr. Vinay Babar stressed the importance of artistic expression in architecture, while Architect Ashok Goel introduced his book Habitat, which emphasizes fieldwork as an essential component of design education. Architect Achal Chaudhary shared insights on structured mentorship and his vision for open learning methodologies.

A Fusion of Culture and Innovation

The conference commenced with the national anthem and a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a felicitation ceremony for the esteemed guests. The event also saw the launch of Page Journal, featuring research papers from faculty members and students, along with insights from architectural professionals.

To enrich the event culturally, a mesmerizing classical dance performance by student Shruti Gupta captivated the audience, adding an artistic dimension to the gathering.

Hands-on Workshops and Interactive Sessions

The first day featured various workshops. Mr. Vinay Babar conducted a painting workshop, while Architect Arihant Bajaj (Baans India) led a bamboo construction workshop, offering participants hands-on experience. The day concluded with traditional games, fostering interaction between students and experts.

