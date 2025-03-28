Canada's biggest night in music, the Juno Awards 2025 (JUNOS), is all set to take over Vancouver. The 54th edition of the annual music award will be hosted by Canadian music icon Michael Buble in "a night packed with electrifying performances from some of the biggest names, including a historic, last ever performance by Candian Music Hall of Fame Inductees." Indian singer Karan Aujla made history at the 2024 Juno Awards by becoming the first artist of Punjabi descent to win the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Awards. The Softly singer is nominated again in the fan choice category this year, along with two other categories. Ahead of the grand musical night, let us take a look at the nominations and more details about Juno's 2025. 2025 Juno Awards: Jonita Gandhi Elated As Her Song ‘Love Like That’ Earns Best South Asian Music Recording Nod, Singer Says ‘2025 Is Off to an Incredible Start!’.
Juno Awards 2025 Nominations
Single Of The Year
"Timeless" - The Weeknd and Playboi Carti
"exes" - Tate McRae
"Why Why Why" - Shawan Mendes
"Single Again" - Josh Ross
"Winning Speech" - Karan Aujla
Album Of The Year
The Weekend
Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes
Josh Ross
Kaytranada
Group Of The Year
Sum 41
The Beaches
Crash Adams
Spiritbox
Mother Mother
Breakthrough Artist or Group Of The Year
Alexander Stewart
AP Dhillon
AR Paisley
Chris Gey
EKKSTACY
Nemahsis
Owen Riegling
Sukha
Tony Ann
Zeina
TikTok Juno Fan Choice
The Weeknd
Tate McRae
Shawan Mendes
Josh Ross
bbno$
Preston Pablo
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Karan Aujla
Les Cowboys Fringants Les Disques
Tate McRae and Josh Ross Lead JUNOS 2025 Nominations
Tate McRae and Josh Ross are leading the nominations with five nods each, while The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes follow closely with four nominations each. In the inaugural South Asian Music Recording of the Year category, singer Jonita Gandhi earned a nomination for her song "Love Like That." Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla have also secured nods in the category. ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer Karan Aujla and Grammy Nominated American Band OneRepublic Announce New Single ‘Tell Me’ (Watch Video).
South Asian Music Recording of the Year Nominees
When and Where To Watch the Juno Awards 2025
The 54th Annual Juno Awards will take place at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Sunday (March 30). The event will be broadcast live across Canada at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET (5:30 AM IST). Tune in on CBC-TV, CBC GEM, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen. You can also watch the event on CBC Music's YouTube page.
