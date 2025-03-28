Canada's biggest night in music, the Juno Awards 2025 (JUNOS), is all set to take over Vancouver. The 54th edition of the annual music award will be hosted by Canadian music icon Michael Buble in "a night packed with electrifying performances from some of the biggest names, including a historic, last ever performance by Candian Music Hall of Fame Inductees." Indian singer Karan Aujla made history at the 2024 Juno Awards by becoming the first artist of Punjabi descent to win the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Awards. The Softly singer is nominated again in the fan choice category this year, along with two other categories. Ahead of the grand musical night, let us take a look at the nominations and more details about Juno's 2025. 2025 Juno Awards: Jonita Gandhi Elated As Her Song ‘Love Like That’ Earns Best South Asian Music Recording Nod, Singer Says ‘2025 Is Off to an Incredible Start!’.

Juno Awards 2025 Nominations

Single Of The Year

"Timeless" - The Weeknd and Playboi Carti

"exes" - Tate McRae

"Why Why Why" - Shawan Mendes

"Single Again" - Josh Ross

"Winning Speech" - Karan Aujla

Album Of The Year

The Weekend

Tate McRae

Shawn Mendes

Josh Ross

Kaytranada

Group Of The Year

Sum 41

The Beaches

Crash Adams

Spiritbox

Mother Mother

Breakthrough Artist or Group Of The Year

Alexander Stewart

AP Dhillon

AR Paisley

Chris Gey

EKKSTACY

Nemahsis

Owen Riegling

Sukha

Tony Ann

Zeina

TikTok Juno Fan Choice

The Weeknd

Tate McRae

Shawan Mendes

Josh Ross

bbno$

Preston Pablo

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Karan Aujla

Les Cowboys Fringants Les Disques

Tate McRae and Josh Ross Lead JUNOS 2025 Nominations

Tate McRae and Josh Ross are leading the nominations with five nods each, while The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes follow closely with four nominations each. In the inaugural South Asian Music Recording of the Year category, singer Jonita Gandhi earned a nomination for her song "Love Like That." Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla have also secured nods in the category. ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer Karan Aujla and Grammy Nominated American Band OneRepublic Announce New Single ‘Tell Me’ (Watch Video).

South Asian Music Recording of the Year Nominees

When and Where To Watch the Juno Awards 2025

The 54th Annual Juno Awards will take place at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Sunday (March 30). The event will be broadcast live across Canada at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET (5:30 AM IST). Tune in on CBC-TV, CBC GEM, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen. You can also watch the event on CBC Music's YouTube page.

