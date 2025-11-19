VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Pinkathon, India's biggest women's run, has joined hands with global innovation-led healthcare company Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. in a purpose-driven partnership to strengthen breast cancer awareness in India. The upcoming 8th edition of the Bengaluru Pinkathon, scheduled for January 25, 2026, at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium, marks another landmark moment in Pinkathon's journey of inspiring women to embrace fitness, community, and preventive self-care. This year, the event aims to engage more than 7,000 women in Bengaluru alone.

Launched in 2012 in Mumbai by actor, entrepreneur and fitness advocate Milind Soman, Pinkathon has grown into a nationwide movement for empowerment through sport. Over the years, it has reached more than half a million women, facilitated free breast screenings for thousands, raised over ₹1 crore for underprivileged cancer patients, and built a strong network of ambassadors across the country. With Zydus' preventive-first vision strengthening its mission, the Pinkathon 2025-26 season will continue across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Delhi.

In Bengaluru this year, the run will feature categories from 3 km, Lifelong 5 km, 10 km, to ultradistances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, welcoming both first-time runners and experienced athletes.

Unveiling the 8th Bengaluru Pinkathon at the city press conference, Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon, said, "Pinkathon has always been more than a run -- it's a movement that inspires women to prioritise their physical and emotional well-being. Every edition reminds us of the power of community when women come together for their health. With the support of Zydus this year, we are strengthening our mission of spreading awareness about breast cancer and ensuring that every woman understands the importance of early detection."

The launch event introduced this year's Bengaluru Pinkathon mascots, who represent the spirit of the various race categories and embody strength, resilience, and inspiration:

* Limitless 100 km - Shyamala S* Super 75 km - Jahnnavi Gowda* Fabulous 50 km - Shakila Banu* 10 km - Arjuna Awardee Nisha Millet* Lifelong 5 km - Pragya Prasun * Babywearing Mother 3 km - Meghana Joshi

This edition will also see the first-ever arrival of Invincible Women in Bengaluru, a milestone moment for the city. The initiative, launched in 2023, challenges participants to test their endurance in ultradistances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and encourages women to break internal barriers and redefine their capabilities.

Ankita Konwar, Founder, Invincible Women, said, "For me, Pinkathon is a safe, joyful space where women of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities show up for themselves. Every woman who steps out to participate makes a statement -- that her health matters. This collaboration with Zydus enables us to amplify conversations around self-examination and proactive health choices, and I'm excited to see Bengaluru turn up in full strength."

Built on the pillars of women's health, inspiration, and empowerment, the Pinkathon 2025-26 edition aligns with Zydus' belief in healthcare as prevention. Through its Easiest Exam campaign, Zydus urges women to take a simple three-minute monthly self-breast exam--an act of self-care that can save lives in a country where lakhs of women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. C. N. Patil, HOD and Lead Consultant, Medical Oncology & Hemato-Oncology at Aster CMI Hospital, said: "Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women, but early detection can significantly improve outcomes. Initiatives like Pinkathon are essential in encouraging women to take proactive steps such as a simple monthly 3-minute self-check that can prove life-saving."

Over the years, Pinkathon has pioneered inclusive and groundbreaking formats such as the Saree Run, Grandmothers 10K, Babywearing Mothers Walk, Midnight Fearless Run, and more. These community-driven events will once again be held across Bengaluru in the lead-up to race day, bringing women together and encouraging new participants to join the movement.

Together with Zydus Lifesciences and Invincible Women, Pinkathon continues to grow as a powerful platform uniting fitness, awareness, and solidarity to empower women and fight breast cancer across India.

Zydus Pinkathon with Invincible Women's Run has received huge response from corporate sponsors like Zydus as the Title Sponsor, Healthy Master as the Healthy Snacking Partner, Lifelong as the Fitness Partner, and Sirona as the Hygiene Partner. Hyatt Centric joins as the Hospitality Partner, while Fujifilm supports the cause as the Breast Health Partner. The event is also supported by SAI and FIT India. Enrich comes on board as the Grooming Partner, Inc 5 as the Gifting Partner, and Maitrayana as the Philanthropy Partner. The event is proudly executed by Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP.

About Pinkathon - India's Biggest Women's Run

India's biggest women's run to encourage and promote fitness & health among women and create awareness for Breast Cancer and other issues relating to women's health. The focus of India's biggest women's only running event is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness amongst women while creating much-needed awareness about breast cancer and encouraging thousands of new or first-timer women to take up running.

About Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group has a significant presence in cancer related therapies and offers a wide range of solutions with cytotoxic, supportive & targeted drugs. The group employs over 29,000 people worldwide, including 1,500 scientists engaged in R&D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com

About Invincible Women:

Invincible Women an ultramarathon and health awareness event for women founded by Ankita Konwar to promote awareness of healthy lifestyles for women. Designed to encourage and inspire all women to address the issues that might be visible or invisible barriers to prioritizing their health.

About Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP

Founded in 2022 by Niraj Kshirsagar and Prashant Singh, Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP specializes in large-scale participatory sporting events across India, focusing on running and cycling events. Known for its seamless operations and participant-centred approach, the company is dedicated to elevating sporting events nationwide, fostering health, community, and unforgettable experiences.

