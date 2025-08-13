New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the newly expanded ISA building of the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) here in the national capital on Wednesday, marking a significant step in strengthening India's intellectual property infrastructure.

Highlighting India's rich history of innovation, Goyal cited the Konark Temple as an example of ancient precision and engineering, emphasising that innovation has been a part of the nation's identity for centuries.

He described innovation as both a form of intellectual property and a symbol of sovereignty, underscoring its role in driving India's progress.

He noted that in every developed country, innovation, research, and development have been key priorities, leading to prosperity.

The Minister expressed confidence that the IPO will become a pivotal institution in India's journey toward Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Talking to reporters later, Minister Goyal said, "It is a matter of great joy that our Intellectual Property Ecosystem has received this new building. About 700 people will work here. Whenever the NDA Govt comes to power, Intellectual Properties like patents, trademarks, copyrights, designs, GI gain strength. During the Vajpayee Government, the land was purchased, and Arun Jaitley performed the bhumi puja. Following PM Modi's rise to power, the entire Intellectual Property sector has gained renewed momentum. The Centre is allocating Rs 1 Lakh Crore for Research and Development, driving innovation. Our effort is to see that India's contribution to the global innovation, which was respected in the olden times, on similar lines, the R&D and innovation are further strengthened in the journey to 2047..."

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada lauded India's remarkable growth under the Prime Minister's leadership, noting the rapid progress of the intellectual property sector and predicting India's emergence as a global talent hub for electronics, IT, and semiconductors.

The original ISA/IPEA building, constructed in 2014, was expanded in response to the unprecedented growth of India's IP ecosystem.

Approved in 2018 and completed by NBCC in 2025, the project involved renovating the existing structure and adding five new floors, increasing capacity from 200 to over 700 personnel. The total built-up area now spans 140,120 square feet, with a project cost of Rs 88 crore.

The facility includes modern workspaces for patents, designs, copyrights, and trademarks, along with examination halls and international affairs divisions. A state-of-the-art International Training Centre on the seventh floor features advanced digital tools and high-speed connectivity.

"The building incorporates eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant (STP), and plant waste decomposers, in line with sustainable development goals. These facilities are expected to reduce maintenance costs, enhance productivity, and improve overall service delivery, thereby strengthening India's position in global IP administration," the commerce ministry said. (ANI)

