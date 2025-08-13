The Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico UFC 319 fight is arranged to take place at the United Center on the Near West Side of Chicago, Illinois, USA. The high-voltage heavyweight fixture is organized to start at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, August 17. While Lerone Murphy, the 34-year-old English MMA fighter, holds an unbeaten run in the UFC and will be entering the field with an eight-fight winning streak, Aaron Pico from the USA is making his debut. Know All About Lerone Murphy's Unbeaten Record in Ultimate Fighting Championship Ahead of High-Voltage Featherweight Match Against Debutant Aaron Pico at UFC 319.

Despite just being a debutant, Aaron Pico is still being regarded as a favourite for this fixture in Chicago. Aaron Pico was about to make his debut against undefeated No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev, but the Russian withdrew due to injury. Now, Pico is seeded against the currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC featherweight rankings, Lerone Murphy. While Murphy brings an unbeaten 16-0-1 tally ahead of the UFC 319 fight, the 28-year-old Aaron Pico holds a very different record ahead of his debut. On that note, let's get an overview of Aaron Pico's MMA record ahead of his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Aaron Pico’s MMA Record

Ahead of his much hyped debut in UFC 319 Octagon, in front of the Chicago crowd, Aaron Pico holds an impressive 13-4-0 record in Mixed Martial Arts. Aaron Pico has 13 wins, four losses, and no draws so far in his MMA career, just ahead of the big UFC debut. When Is Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico UFC 319 Fight? Know Date and Time in IST of High-Voltage Featherweight Ultimate Fighting Championship Match.

Aaron Pico started his MMA career in 2017, at Bellator in NYC, with a loss against Zach Freeman. Interestingly, of the four defeats in his entire career, Aaron Pico faced three by stoppage. Of the 13 wins Aaron Pico has clinched in MMA to date, nine came by T(KO), and two came up via submission. Ahead of his introduction at UFC 319, Aaron Pico has been a part of 17 MMA fights in total.

