Pleasure, Power, and a New Indian Woman: Arisha Nigam is Teaching India How to Talk About Desire

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 8: In a country where conversations around intimacy have long been muted, entrepreneur and sexual wellness advocate Arisha Nigam is helping reshape how India views pleasure.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Tipster Claims Missing Mother of Savannah Guthrie Is in Mexico's Sonora.

Recently featured in Forbes India's "Leaders to Watch 2026," Arisha has emerged as a key voice in normalising discussions around women's wellness, desire, and self-awareness. Through her brand, Thrillerrr, she is building a category that blends science, design, and cultural sensitivity.

With a background in biotechnology, Arisha approaches sexual wellness through a scientific lens, focusing on anatomy, mental health, and emotional wellbeing as interconnected systems rather than isolated experiences.

Also Read | Sanju Samson Gifts New Smartphone Worth INR 40,000 to Fan After Noticing Broken Screen on His Old Mobile.

"Pleasure is not separate from health," says Arisha. "We've just been conditioned to think it is."

Recent behavioural insights suggest a growing shift in India. Women are increasingly seeking information around consent, compatibility, and self-pleasure, even in the absence of structured sex education. At the same time, global dating trends indicate a move toward emotional safety and sexual compatibility as key pillars of modern relationships.

"The shift isn't boldness, it's awareness," Arisha explains. "Women aren't rebelling, they're becoming informed."

Emerging research also highlights a rise in conversations around kinks and desire, often linked to communication and trust rather than taboo. Arisha believes this signals a deeper cultural shift.

"Kinks aren't about being extreme, they're about being expressive," she says. "What's changing is people's willingness to be honest without shame."

Through Thrillerrr, Arisha is introducing thoughtfully designed products tailored for Indian consumers, with a strong focus on safety, discretion, and education.

As India's wellness landscape evolves, voices like Arisha's are not just building brands, but reshaping narratives.

"Pleasure was never the problem," she adds. "Silence was."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)