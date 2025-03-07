VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: Mumbai witnessed an electrifying celebration as the highly anticipated Pokemon Carnival and Run, which took place from February 27 to March 2, 2025, at Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Looking To Buy Natural Diamonds Flees With Precious Stones Worth INR 48 Lakh From Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC After Promising To Make Payment Within a Week, Booked.

This first-of-its-kind event in India was brought together by the Pokemon Company for fans of all ages for an immersive experience that combined adventure, entertainment, and fitness.

A Pokemon Paradise for Fans

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Four action-packed days, Jio World Garden was transformed into a vibrant Pokemon wonderland filled with beloved characters, interactive zones, and exclusive activities. Visitors tested their skills at the Pokeball Throw, explored the Berry Farm games, and joined the ever-popular Pikachu Dance, reliving their favourite Pokemon moments while making new ones.

Where Fitness Meets Fun

The excitement reached its peak during The Pokemon Run on March 1 and 2, where participants took part in a 2K Fun Run on Saturday and a 5K Challenge on Sunday. The course was dotted with Pokemon-themed surprises, turning an ordinary run into an extraordinary adventure. Every participant received complimentary access to the carnival, ensuring a weekend brimming with entertainment.

Unforgettable Highlights

The carnival featured food stalls, exclusive Pokemon merchandise, and live entertainment, captivating Pokemon enthusiasts, both young and old. The event was a unique fusion of fandom and fitness, leaving visitors inspired and eager for more.

Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer, The Pokemon Company, reflected on Pokemon's expanding presence in India:

"We have organised many Pokemon events before, but mostly on a smaller scale in malls. This is our first-ever large-scale event in an open space, bringing fans together to celebrate Pokemon. We have collaborated with global brands at the carnival and would love to collaborate with Indian brands as well to create unique experiences for Indian audiences. Pokemon is not just a game--it's a community, an experience, and a way to stay active."

Added P Venkataraman, CEO of YouTooCanRun, shared his excitement:

"We were overjoyed to bring the Pokemon Carnival and Run to India. It was an incredible opportunity to connect with Pokemon fans, encourage families to get active, and deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that will be remembered for years to come."

A New Era for Pokemon in India

Supported by The Pokemon Company and expertly managed by YouTooCanRun, the Pokemon Carnival and Run marked a new milestone in Pokemon's journey in India. More than just an event, it was a celebration of fun, fitness, and fandom, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

Stay tuned for the next big adventure as Pokemon evolve into bigger and better versions, while we simply "Gotta Catch 'Em All!"!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)